One of the most popular modalities in the United States to buy everyday products are the retail storesso this study set out to find out Which is the best of its kind and to the surprise of many it is not Target or TJMaxx.

According to the criteria of

The list was recently released America’s Best Reailers 2024made with data from Statista in partnership with Newsweekto publish the third annual ranking of America’s best retailers.

Before reaching this conclusion, More than 7,000 shoppers were surveyed to find out what they think about retailers spanning 40 industry categories such as clothing, electronics and supermarkets, resulting in a ranking that recognizes the 200 best places to make a purchase.

So after a thorough analysis, the survey concluded that First place goes to Tommy Bahama, the store that scored 92.48, which was obtained thanks to aspects such as the prices, selection and atmosphere of the establishmentCustomer service and accessibility were also taken into account.

Tommy Bahama combines quality with design. Photo:tommybahama.com Share

What do they sell at Tommy Bahama, America’s top retailer?



Tommy Bahama is a brand known for its focus on fashion and design inspired by the relaxed and tropical lifestyle. The brand offers a wide range of products including clothing, accessories, and home goods.