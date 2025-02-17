Among the offer of specialized guides addressing the gastronomic scene of Spain, focused on its restoration, is the Macarfi Guide 2025. A publication that was born a decade ago as a local project in the city of Barcelona and that, after fulfilling its tenth … Anniversary, already extends its prescription network to eight autonomous communities. He has just presented his novelties, with a great event that has brought together chefs and professionals in the sector to learn about the best restaurants and the best openings of last year 2024.

In the room The dove from the city, with Carlos Latre As a master of ceremonies, Macarfi has made public its restaurant lists for Catalonia, the Community of Madrid, the Basque Country, the Valencian Community, La Rioja, Andalusia, Cantabria and the Principality of Asturias. Its founder, Manuel Carrerashas announced at the gala that in 2026 they have the objective of expanding their radius of action until the entire peninsular offer is covered.

Chefs like Eduard XatruchBittor Arginzoniz, Joan RocaElena Arzak, Sergio and Javier Torres, Paco Morales, Rafa Zafra, Ricard Camarena, Paco Pérez, Aitor Arregui, Josean Alija or Dani Carnero, among more than a hundred chefs, participated in this event in which the TOP OF THE TOPS Awards to the restaurants that have led this guide for the last three years.

Those awarded in this category have been: Enjoythe project of Oriol Castro, Eduard Xatruch and Mateu Casañas in Barcelona; Diverxoby Dabiz Muñoz, in Madrid; and Etxebarri grillby Bittor Arginzoniz in Axpe (Vizcaya). The Macarfi gala has also delivered its Rookie Award To Ibai, in San Sebastián. A title that recognizes the best opening of 2024. Second has remained Pabúin the capital. And third Maymantafrom Barcelona.

1. Ibai, Basque Country.

2. Pabú, Community of Madrid.

3. Maymanta, Catalonia.

4. Espeit Roca, Catalonia.

5th Leartá, Andalusia.

6. Rural, Community of Madrid.

7. Haku, Valencian Community.

8. Sen Omakase, Community of Madrid.

9. Lieva, Andalusia.

10. PER Bistró, Community of Madrid.

11. Varra, Community of Madrid.

12. Round 14, Andalusia.

13. Tragatá Málaga, Andalusia.

14. Bacai, Valencian Community.

15. Olio, Basque Country.

The guide includes eight lists – with 10 or 15 selected – who have led in this edition the brothers Roca –Joan, Josep and Jordi– of Celler de Can Roca in Catalonia; Since 1911with chef Diego Murciego, in the Community of Madrid; Elkanothe grill of Aitor Arreti in Guetaria, in the Basque Country; The Echaurren portalfrom the Paniego family in Ezcaray, in La Rioja; Ricard Camarenawith its homonymous restaurant in Valencia and Quique Dacostawith his gastronomic space of Denia, former Aequo in the Valencian Community: Bardalby Benito Gómez in Ronda (Málaga) in Andalusia; Jesús Sánchez with The Amós Cenador in Cantabria; and Martial Housethe brand new Michelin stars in Arriondas, in the Principality of Asturias.

“The rankings are made from the opinions and scores of the Macarfi ambassadors, along with the help of a gourmets community, including some of the most prestigious gastronomic journalists in the country,” explain its creators about the operation of This publication.

In addition to the Celler de Can Roca, which leads this list of the Macarfi 2025 guide for Cataloniathe following restaurants are in this regional top.

The Roca brothers, Joan, Josep and Jordi, of El Celler de Can Roca, the best restaurant in Catalonia according to the Macarfi Guide





1. The Celler de Can Roca.

2. Kitchen Brothers Torres.

3. Via Veneto.

4. Alkimia.

5. Ca l’enric.

6. Estimate.

7. Can Jubany.

8. Lasarte.

9. Enigma.

10. Aürt.

11. Miramar.

12. Gresca.

13. The Boscana.

14. Two sticks.

15. Koy Shunkka / Les Cols (Ex Aequo).

Those selected by the Macarfi guide ambassadors are followed in these regional listings in the Community of Madrid:

Diego Murciegos, chef from 1911, best restaurant in the Community of Madrid according to the Macarfi 2025 guide





1. Since 1911.

2. Estimate Madrid.

3. Ugo Chan.

4. Saddle.

5. Horcher.

6. Coque.

7. Smoked Room.

8. Osa.

9. Sacha.

10. GOFIO.

In it the Basque Countryanother of the enclaves to which this guide pays special attention, occupies its first 15 positions the following gastronomic spaces.

Rodaballos in Elkano, the best restaurant in the Basque Country according to the Macarfi 2025 guide





In the Valencian Communitywith an ex Aequo prize for two of the Titans of Valencia, the result is like this.

Quique Dacosta and Ricard Camarena, chefs of the best ex -Aequo restaurants in the Valencian Community





Riojawith ten selected in its top, it stands out with restaurants that are a sample of the good moment that this gastronomic region is going through:

Francis Paniego, chef of El Portal del Echaurren, the best restaurant in La Rioja according to the Macarfi 2025 guide





Those responsible for this selection stand out in Andalusia fifteen restaurants about its vast gastronomic offer:

Benito Gómez, Bardal’s chef, best restaurant in Andalusia according to the Macarfi 2025 guide





1. Bardal.

2. Apponent.

3. Kaleja.

4. Noor.

5. Bagá.

6. José Carlos García.

7. Lú cuisine and soul.

8. Back.

9. The Restaurant Coast.

10. Skina.

11. The Marine José.

12. Palodú.

13. The mile.

14. Nintai.

15. The farm.

Among the projects of Cantabria That, in the opinion of this publication, these 15 spaces deserve to be reviewed:

Jesús Sanchez, chef of El Cenador de Amós, the best restaurant in Cantabria according to the Macarfi 2025 guide





1. Cenador de Amós.

2. Solana Restaurant.

3. The Jewish house.

4. The Serbal.

5. The bicycle.

6. Pico Velasco.

7. The new mill.

8. The remedy.

9. La Bombi.

10. The beautiful of Alba.

Finally, and expect that in 2026 the Macarfi guide covers all the autonomous communities of the Peninsula, the Principality of Asturias Close this outstanding selection of restaurants with the following proposals:

Nacho Manzano, chef from Casa Marcial, best restaurant in Asturias according to the Macarfi 2025 guide





In addition to these rankings by regions, this Spanish guide offers in its different formats – it is printed on paper and is also Available on the web and in an app – other lists on demand in which it allows you to select restaurants by province, type of kitchen, location, decoration, service and other classifications – ‘there are the premises’, good menu, brave, wine letter or for groups, for groups, for groups, for groups, for groups, among other criteria.

In the printed guide a total of 360 reviews of those spaces that in the opinion of its ambassadors are more interesting. Among them are the aforementioned teams and the best openings of each community. Through its online resources, information from another 4,000 restaurants in Spanish and English is included.

In his speech, the president of Macarfi, Manuel Carreras, also explained his plans to continue promoting his clubof marked “aspirational” character, with experiences and gastronomic trips exclusive for its partners, an e-commerce with gourmet products and advantages in collaborating hotels. This project, which began its journey in September 2023, already has more than half a thousand members, with an annual fee of 250 euros.