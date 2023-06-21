Oscar of cooking: the 50 best restaurants in the world. The ranking

As every year in this period the Oscar of the kitchen. And in the special ranking of 50 best restaurants in the world, there are a lot of surprises. Starting – we read in the Journal – from winner of the coveted prize. AND Peruvian the best restaurant in the world. Is called Centralis in Lima and the chef is Virgil Martinez. The ceremony took place in the Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias of Valenciavisionary building designed at the beginning of the millennium by Santiago Calatrava. On the rest of the podium two Spaniards: enjoy of Barcelona and Diverxo of Madrid. The list includes five Italian chefs, or rather five restaurants, given that recognition goes to the insignia, to reward the overall experience, what it means also room, service and atmosphere.



Like last year – continues The newspaper – the highest in the ranking is a restaurant with only one Michelin star. He climbs from eighth to seventh place Lido 84 in Gardone Riviera, which last year had occupied the eighth position (chef Riccardo Camanini). Second Italian Royal of Castel di Sangro in the province of L’Aquila, where they operate Niko Romito with the fundamental contribution of his sister Christianwhich drops by only one position, from 15 to 16. Massimo is not even in the standings Botturawho has won the competition twice, in 2016 and 2018 with his Osteria Francescana in Modena, and which is now included, like all the winners of the previous editions, in the “Best of the Best”, a sort of “hall of fame” of the event. Great absence of the gastronomic made in Italy Antonino Cannavacciuolo.

