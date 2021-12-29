Real Madrid is not a club that usually makes many signings in the winter market except for a bargain such as Brahim Díaz in his day or for an emergency due to player injuries. These are the best signings in the history of the Whites in the winter market:
He arrived in the 2010-11 season and won over the Real Madrid fans quickly. He integrated very well into the group and his performances were memorable like that in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. His good vibes with the press made him fall on his feet in Madrid and he left mythical phrases like: “little by little friend.”
He came to Madrid as a child in the 2006-07 season. It is the definition of real madridismo, of someone who feels the colors. He has never had a bad gesture, a single controversy. His behavior has been 10 since he arrived 14 seasons ago. This seems to be the last, the Brazilian will say goodbye like the legend that he is.
He arrived in the same season as Marcelo and left the club in the 2013-14 season. The competition that Higuaín lived with at Real Madrid is only endured by players like him, no matter his scoring numbers, Madrid brought him the best strikers every year. He ended up going to Napoli for € 40M.
Lass Diarra came to Madrid from Porstmouth and had a very good performance. He was a starter in Madrid’s midfield when Guardiola’s Barcelona began to be booming. He should never have worn the number 10, the jokes with Lass for wearing that number at that time were abundant. He ended his stay at Madrid in the 2012-13 season.
He arrived on loan in the winter market to Castilla in the 2012-13 season. The 2013-14 season started with the first team and from there the rest is history. His career in Madrid has been brilliant, it is difficult to find a player to replace him, to this day, he is the only player without relief in the team. His level this season is not being the best but Casemiro will always be a white legend.
#Real #Madrid #signings #winter #market
Leave a Reply