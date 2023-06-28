The heat wave is affecting all of Spain, but some municipalities are particularly suffering from this episode of high temperatures. According to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), the heat wave that is being experienced in Spain has affected the central and southern areas of the country more strongly. The map of the peninsula shows very dark colors due to the high temperatures indicated by the thermometers.

During these suffocating days, in some municipalities, they have come to exceed 40 degrees maximum. Every summer the same towns usually mark the record numbers in high temperatures. Although the heat is here to stay throughout Spain, areas such as the Guadalquivir Valley or Vega del Segura tend to experience very high temperatures.

Although in some areas the yellow and orange warnings for heat are maintained, during the next few days there will be a slight decrease in the country’s thermometers. In the southern half, although they will also drop, they will remain very high. It will be Friday when this drop in temperatures is noticed in a large part of Spain.

The best reactions to the heat wave



The high temperatures and tropical nights of this heat wave have made more than one person desperate in the Region of Murcia. The Community is one of the territories where the heat is strongly suffered and the inhabitants of this land have not hesitated to vent on their social networks.

Some admit that they are really desperate in this heat and have to resort to all kinds of help. «I am looking for friends with a pool in Murcia, if possible they do not mind that I am there every day. I’m going crazy because of the heat,” Lorena shared on her Twitter account.

There are also those who take advantage of a walk through the stores in their city to enjoy the air conditioning, although there are cases in which they have not noticed the difference. “This afternoon I have been at El Corte Inglés in Murcia and I have left wondering if it was hotter on the street or in the supermarket,” Ana shared on her Twitter account.

At this time of year, the typical debates about what people prefer cold or hot always arise. The owner of the account @TasioDelquicia is clear about it. “Cold. The reason: I am studying in Murcia without air conditioning. If I were on vacation and I had pasta left over, I would say heat.

Some are not taking the heat well at all. «Living in Murcia with this unbearable heat should be paid for, and no one will get me off this ship. The thermometer shows 30 degrees at 8.30 in the morning. There is no one to save this,” the user @joselito_598 vented. “It’s spending a day outside of Murcia and I forget that this city is hell from the heat it is,” shared the user @whiskyb4rato.

There are also those who put themselves in the shoes of people who live in cities where it is hotter than Murcia. “Look, I complain about the heat in Murcia, but the people of Seville and Cordoba must be pulling their hair out,” Celia shared.

Look, I complain about the heat of Murcia

Some have recalled that this past year in the Region of Murcia there have been many hot days. «Last year we were, at least here in Murcia, until almost January with heat, so I would say that we still have half a year left. I still remember that it was Christmas vacation and I still went out in short sleeves, the first time I experienced that, “said the user @ardillakoalaoki.

Some may get desperate in this heat, but the most important thing is to stay well hydrated and avoid going out in the middle of the day, especially during a heat wave.