In the last match of Date 6 of the Professional Soccer League in Argentina, Boca faced Defensa y Justicia at La Bombonera in what was a very entertaining match for the spectator. It was a 0-0 draw with a lot of emotions and a huge amount of shooting on offense. Let’s remember that the Ribera club came to this match after defeating Patronato 3-0 in the Argentine Super Cup that was played last Wednesday in Santiago del Estero.
In each match that Xeneize disputes, it can be seen reflected on social networks as the fans give their feelings and express themselves in every way for the performances of the Ibarra team. On many occasions, they show their eye for the changes made by the coach or for the performance of a particular player.
Below we present the 5 best tweets left by the match between Boca and Defensa y Justicia on Date 6:
The Colombian player reached 150 appearances for Xeneize and was honored by La Bombonera by the club’s board of directors led by Serna and Delgado.
The historic goalkeeper of the Argentine National Team had his best game under the three sticks of Xeneize and was applauded by the fans once the match ended.
The fans of the Ribera team continue to hold their heads when their coach has to reach into the team to make a change. This is one of the tweets that represent the fans.
During the last games, Frank Fabra has not performed in the best way and the fans are beginning to criticize every action that the Colombian defender makes.
Hugo Ibarra’s changes continue to generate headaches during Xeneize matches and among them they complain about the departure of one of the most important players of the team such as Luca Langoni.
