On Date 5 of the Professional Soccer League in Argentina, Boca defeated Vélez 2-1 at the José Amalfitani Stadium with goals from Luca Langoni and Jorge Figal while Lucas Janson had momentarily tied for Fortín, from a penalty. In addition, Xeneize ended up winning the game with one less player due to the expulsion of Equi Fernández after 68 minutes of action.
Obviously, Boca, being one of the biggest teams in Argentina, generates an impact in each of the media that exists and one of them is social networks, particularly Twitter where the fan Xeneize expresses himself in each game.
Below we present the 5 best Tweets about the match between Boca and Vélez:
The Boca defender is living his best moment since he arrived at the club and has managed to score in two consecutive games. In addition, he has already become an indisputable player for the coach.
The Colombian player is not being able to perform on the field and the fans no longer have patience with the winger. Even some classify him as “stone” because after his admission negative things happen to the team.
Coach Xeneize always makes surprising modifications during the matches that attract the attention of the fans, on this occasion, when they obtained the victory, they celebrated with laughter.
The talented midfielder Xeneize was expelled at the start of the season from one of the most historic online games in Argentine soccer and this was reflected by his fans.
One of the most talented players on the squad is showing some flashes that his fans fall in love with and ask him to start the next match of the Ribera team.
