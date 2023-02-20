On Date 4 of the Professional Soccer League in Argentina, Boca faced Plantense and Xeneize was left with the 3-1 victory with goals from Figal, Miguel Merentiel who scored his first goal in the Ribera team and Norberto Briasco. In the run-up to the match, the entire Bombonera gave an ovation to Martín Palermo who was honored by the board of directors led by Juan Román Riquelme,
Hugo Ibarra’s team did not have their best performance despite improving compared to the match against Talleres last week that ended in defeat. The best of Boca was Óscar Romero who stood out for his insistence despite the fact that he did not play his best game.
Obviously it was a match that was experienced in a special way, so it was the tribute to the great Xeneize striker. Next, we review the best of Twitter during Boca vs Platense:
In his first games in Boca, the goalkeeper with the most appearances in the history of the Argentine National Team had problems in each of the games and conveys doubts to the Xeneizes fans. The journalist Pablo Carrozza gave his opinion about Romero.
The young Boca striker returned to ownership after several games and was key in Boca’s second goal, intercepting the ball in the middle of the field to head towards the goal. Good game from the 21-year-old.
In the run-up to the match, Palermo was honored and the entire Bombonera dedicated chants to him in honor of him. It was one of the most emotional receptions that the Titan had.
The fans began to name some players who are not performing at the expected level and they are already beginning to be discussed. They are even separated from the headlines.
Boca fans are not liking Hugo Ibarra’s tactical proposals, who are already beginning to question decisions as Xeneize’s coach despite having won many games with the team.
