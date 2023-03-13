On Date 7 of the Professional Soccer League (LPF), Banfield defeated Boca at the Florencio Sola Stadium at home and was able to add their first win so far in 2023 to get out of the bottom of the standings of the tournament. Hugo Ibarra’s team was dominated for many periods of the game by the Drill and had no response to the intensity of the Verdiblanco team that took a well-deserved victory in this match.
Obviously, the fans of Boca were furious about the final result, especially about the performance of the team that could not stand at any point in the match, and they expressed themselves on Twitter, the social network par excellence when it comes to making a clear statement. opinion. These are the best Twits about the fall of Xeneize:
As usual in recent games, Boca fans were not satisfied with the performances of Pol Fernández and Sebastián Villa. The first was replaced after the first 45 minutes while the Colombian came to play 80 minutes.
In one of the few deep attacks by Hugo Ibarra’s team, Sebastián Villa lost the ball in the area and was unable to finish off, but thanks to the removal of the Banfield player. Many ended up asking for a penalty.
The outrage of the fans is total. Boca was clearly surpassed by the only team that had not won so far in 2023 and they targeted everyone: players, coach and even the leadership?
The goalkeeper from Taladro had a couple of very good interventions and one of them was at the end of the first half that prevented Xeneize from opening the scoring with this spectacular save.
One of the most questioned players of recent times is Sebastián Villa and the fans have less and less patience with the Colombian player. A clear example is the well-remembered Exequiel Zeballos meme that
#reactions #Twitter #match #Banfield #Boca #Date #LPF
Leave a Reply