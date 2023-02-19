On date 4 of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, in one of the games that promised the most in the previous one, River Plate won by the minimum 1 to 0 against Tigre in Victoria for the goal of Leandro Gonzalez Pirez who complied with the famous and inexorable Law of Ex, and is third in the standings with nine units.
Martín Demichelis’s team could not shine in the game, but they won it with attitude and thanks to the aforementioned defender, who, in addition to converting, was in charge of nullifying both Mateo Retegui and Facundo Colidio, two of the best forwards in Argentine soccer.
As if this were not enough, the “Millionaire” defender suffered a broken little finger after the popcorn goal, was bandaged and was close to being replaced, but finished the game without any problem, so the fans of the river plate club dared to compare it with Tata Brown in the 1986 World Cup final, for the Argentine national team.
Next, we will review the best memes and reactions on Twitter in what was Saturday afternoon in Victoria: River continues to win and has definitively settled in the top lot.
#reactions #Twitter #Rivers #victory #Tigre #Victoria
