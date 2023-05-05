Finally, after 33 years of fasting, this Thursday the Napoli team was crowned champion of Serie A. The team where the Mexican player plays Hirving Lozano they drew 1-1 against Udinese, a tie that was enough for them to be the leaders and monarchs of the competition.
At minute 52′ the striker Victor Osimhen found a ball inside the area and did not hesitate to take the shot to tie the score.
With this victory, the Neapolitan squad reached 80 points, leaving Lazio behind, which was its closest pursuer with 64 points, and with 5 games to play.
The last time that Napoli won the country’s title in the form of a boot was in 1990 at the hands of Diego Armando Maradona. On that occasion they remained as general leaders with 51 points, while Milan was second with 49 points.
This was the winning goal that became the third title for the Napoli squad. Victor Osimhen shot from a moving penalty to beat the keeper and seal the championship tie.
With this final whistle, euphoria and jubilation broke out in the stands and on the pitch. Napoli got their third title!
It was through Osimhen’s social networks that he transmitted the euphoria that was experienced in the dressing room with the Neapolitan title.
With lights and flares, the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium was on the brink of eruption. The fans sang in unison and the local sound continued to cheer for the championship.
The city of Naples does not sleep for the triumph of the third star in the shield of the Neapolitan team. With fireworks, the night turned colorful in the region.
The Mexican striker Hirving Lozano celebrated in a big way. The championship was dedicated to Mexico and very much in the national style.
The Aztec player ‘Chucky’ Lozano was the one who was leading the scudetto celebrations. Mexican joy present!
This was a curious animation that quickly became relevant on social networks. In it, Maradona can be seen dominating a ball and celebrating with his teammates the new title of the Italian competition.
One of the most moving videos was the one made by FIFA. Through their official accounts, they shared a video that lasts just over a minute, and in which you can see the best moments of Maradona during his time with the Argentine team. Touching!
The players could not with the joy and the celebrations in the locker room for the third championship did not stop.
This video shows how the night lit up with the fireworks that filled the Neapolitan sky.
The greatest legend of the club, Diego Armando Maradona, never gave up and was always present, whether embodied in shirts, flags, banners or blankets, ‘Diego’ also enjoyed this moment alongside the fans.
The euphoria of this crown was such that in the parish of San Vitale they sang one of the most representative songs of the Napoli fans.
