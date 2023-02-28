The awards ceremony was held today. The Best that grants the FIFA to the best soccer players of the year 2022. Here we present what were the best reactions on Twitter with the delivery of individual awards.
The best player of 2022
There is no doubt, the men’s award for the best footballer of 2022 was the Argentine Lionel Messi. The ‘Flea’ competed with the Frenchmen Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé, although the merit of being one of the best in the world and what was shown in the World Cup was enough for him to be chosen as The Best.
The best goalkeeper, did he really deserve it?
One of the biggest controversies was the award for the best goalkeeper of the year, since the winner ended up being the Argentine ‘Draw’ Martinezwho has received various criticisms from the fans since they consider other goals better, a specific case of the Moroccan Yassine Bounou.
Lio Messi’s smile when he saw his compatriot win the award is going around the world.
The best fans in the world
On the other hand, FIFA decided that the best fans of the Qatar 2022 World Cup were Argentina, this because of their songs and for being present at all times next to the albiceleste. Without a doubt, this decision was controversial and inflamed the majority of users.
The tribute to Pele
Likewise, one of the most emotional moments that drew attention was the tribute paid to Pele. With a singer and images of the Brazilian, he ended up softening the hearts of those present.
Likewise, among the highlights of the awards night and that stole cameras was the winner for the best female soccer player, this time being the Spanish Alexia Putellas From Barcelona.
“I have not prepared anything, thank you very much to all of you who have voted. First I want to congratulate Alex and Beth, you deserve it too. Thank you to all the people who have been there every day, not only now, throughout my entire life, that thanks to them I am what I am right now, a little piece of all those people that I have come across along the way”. were his words.
Puskas Award for the best goal of the year
In the nominees for the best goal, Richarlison, Dimitri Payet and marcin oleski. The latter, who is an amputee player, was the one who took the award for the scissor goal that was sent in a match between Warta Poznan and Stal Rzeszow.
It was in the month of November when the footballer threw a showy scissors, which was enough for him to win the prize.
Here is the emotional video where the player is chosen for having scored the best goal.
The best coach of all 2022
Regarding the title of the best coach of the year that closed, the winner was the Argentine lionel scaloni. The helmsman was the leader of the entire Argentine team to guide them from the bench to the long-awaited world title.
the ideal eleven
On the other hand, FIFA announced the ideal eleven of the best footballers of 2022, which was made up of Thibaut Courtois, Achraf Hakimi, Virgil Van Dijk and joao cancel; Kevin DeBruyne, Luka modric, casemiro; Lionel Messi, kylian mbappe, Erling Haaland and Karim Benzema. The particularity is that they used a 3-3-4 scheme.
It should be noted that in this lineup the absence of the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo was surprising, who could do little with the Portugal team and in his most recent clubs.
