On Date 12 of the Professional Soccer League (LPF) in Argentina, River visited Newell’s at the Marcelo Bielsa Stadium and the final result of this match was 1-0 in favor of the Millionaire with a goal from Pablo Solari in the last minute of match action. With this result, the team led by Martin Demichelis is the leader of the championship with 7 points over San Lorenzo, which will be playing Talleres at the end of the day on Sunday.
As usual, River, one of the biggest teams in Argentine soccer, moves a huge amount of public and this is transferred to social networks, especially Twitter, with the enormous repercussion generated by the Millionaire and even more taking into account He tells of his great news being the great protagonist of the championship.
Next, we present the best Tweets left by the match between Newells and River:
The defender is living one of his best moments since he returned to River and in the victory against Newell’s he showed it by being one of the great figures on the field.
Martín Demichelis’s River is experiencing one of the best moments of a team in the history of Argentine football and the numbers support it. The coach seems to have found the ideal situation in Nuñez.
With a perfectly executed counterattack, River took a great triumph from the Marcelo Bielsa Stadium to establish itself at the top of the Professional Soccer League championship.
The striker was going through a very difficult moment since his performance had dropped in recent games but today’s goal at the last minute could be a very important boost for these next games.
Martin Demichelis’s start at River has been very good both in terms of play and results and today’s victory against Newell’s allowed him to enter the history of Nuñez’s team.
