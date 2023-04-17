🇦🇷🤯 River reached 7 consecutive WINS per league and WITHOUT RECEIVING GOALS (!) for the FIRST TIME in the HISTORY of Professionalism.

✅ 2-0 to Lanús

✅ 3-0 to Godoy Cruz

✅ 2-0 to Sarmiento

✅ 1-0 to Union

✅ 3-0 to Hurricane

✅ 3-0 to Gymnastics

✅ 1-0 to Newell’s

Data madness, by… pic.twitter.com/zUUmh6oPPO

