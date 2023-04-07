Boca Juniors entered the field of the Monumental de Maturín to face Monagas in game of Libertadores Cup. In a complicated and very tight game for the Xeneizes, the final score was a goalless draw.
At minute 40′ the defender Bruno Valdez he lost his mind and in his attempt to reject a ball when the striker had already won the mark, he tried to clear the ball by hitting his rival in the face. the whistler did not hesitate and showed him the red card.
Boca kept trying without luck and with a good performance from goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera who stopped everything that fell to him. Likewise, at minute 86′, Xeneize was left with 9 players on the field, this for the second yellow card for Facundo Roncaglia.
In this way, Boca Juniors debuted in this edition of Libertadores with the wrong foot with a draw with a taste of defeat. Now the team is preparing for its next game in the league.
This was the reaction on Twitter
One of the events that drew the most attention was Bruno Valdez’s kick to the Monagas player.
When the footballer had already won the mark, the Argentine defender desperately tried to clear the ball, however, he left the studs on Fernando Basante’s face, thus causing his expulsion.
The goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera became one of the heroes of the game by rejecting in one action everything that fell on his door.
Boca’s forwards were left wanting to shout the goal that would have given them greater confidence in the match. Crazy!
In the 50th minute, striker Darío Benedetto came close to putting the first of the night, when he took a powerful shot inside the area to send the ball to the base of the post when the goalkeeper could no longer reach the ball.
Among the most unfortunate of the game was the injury of Miguel Merentiel. The striker had barely 8 minutes on the pitch when he suffered from his left calf and had to leave the field, being replaced by his teammate Norberto Briasco.
And to end the black night in Venezuela, in the final minutes of the game the defender Facundo Roncaglia left Boca with 9 players, this for the second preventive card.
#reactions #Twitter #Bocas #goalless #draw #Monagas #Libertadores
Leave a Reply