#CopaLibertadores Bruno Valdez expelled for this harsh offense against the Monagas player. pic.twitter.com/tzQMJc3vbw — Videos of Mouth (@ Videos12Tw) April 7, 2023

When the footballer had already won the mark, the Argentine defender desperately tried to clear the ball, however, he left the studs on Fernando Basante’s face, thus causing his expulsion.

Incredible triple save by Orlando Mosquera, the Panamanian goalkeeper from Monagas 🇻🇪, against Boca 🇦🇷 to keep the score 0-0. CRAZINESS.#LibertsdoresXVarskySports #LibertadoresXTelefe @telefe pic.twitter.com/Jz4Z78FL3T — VarskySports (@VarskySports) April 7, 2023

Boca’s forwards were left wanting to shout the goal that would have given them greater confidence in the match. Crazy!

The stick said no to Benedetto. Boca could not open the account in Maturín. pic.twitter.com/GXaXCIPSL4 – Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) April 7, 2023

85′ injured #merentiel in the left calf. is coming #briasco to replace it. pic.twitter.com/ZGIw2HnX3j — Boca Juniors – La12Tuittera (@la12tuittera) April 7, 2023