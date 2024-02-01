What a beautiful moment in the broadcast of the friendly Al Nassr against Inter Miami. The cameras focus on Lionel and Cristiano in the stands. The entire stadium starts applauding. Cristiano notices and smiles.

How nice it has been to see these two competing in the last two… pic.twitter.com/Qn2r0xeAI7

— Central Judge (@Juezcentral) February 1, 2024