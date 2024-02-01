Lionel Andrés Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two of the best players in history, who have marked an era in football with a rivalry rarely seen, had raised great expectations on the football planet since they had the chance to face each other again, in the friendly agreement between Inter Miami and Al Nassrbut it could not be.
There was no “Last Dance”at least in this match, which at first had suffered the significant loss of CR7, who plays for the Arab team, and who later added that of “La Pulga”, who also did not appear on the list of starters, and who He barely played seven minutes of playsince he entered the 83rd minute, with the match decided.
The result was a real surprise: the Al Nassr beat 6 to 0! to Inter Miamiwho did have the Uruguayan Luis Suárez from the start, and took advantage from the beginning, taking into account that 12 minutes into the game the result was already 3 to 0.
The great figure of the match was the Brazilian Anderson Talisca, who scored a hattrick: Otavio, Laporte and Maran scored the remaining goals in a match that the entire football world is talking about, beyond having been a friendly.
Lionel Andrés Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two of the best players in history, who have marked an era in football with a rivalry rarely seen, had raised great expectations on the football planet since they had the chance to face each other again in this presentation, but despite not having been as everyone expected, fans enjoyed a good show and a surprising result. Next, we will review the most viral reactions on social network X (or Twitter), so you can continue having fun. Come on.
