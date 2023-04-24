After the frustrating defeat in the debut against The Strongest in La Paz, River achieved its first victory in the Copa Libertadores 2023 4-2 against Sporting Cristal at the Monumental for the second date of Group D, last Wednesday, and sought to surpass Independent in the 2023 Professional League to continue with the difference of six points over his immediate pursuer San Lorenzo.
The River Plate set achieved it in the classic against “Red”: he won 2 to 0 with goals from Esequiel Barco, who complied with the Law of the Ex scoring a great goal, and from the Colombian Miguel Borja, who came on from the bench in the second half and was able to win the position over Sergio Barreto and then define crossed before the departure of Rodrigo Rey .
River is the only pointer [33]the one who won the most matches [11]the one who scored the most goals [24]the one who received the fewest goals [5]the one with the most shots on goal per game [5.8]the one with the most possession per game [62.5%, el que más vallas invictas tiene [10]the one with the most accurate passes adds up per game [444]and the one that accumulates the most penalties [8].
That is why the fans of the club commanded by “Micho” took the opportunity to praise him on social networks, as they have been doing in recent times, and in addition to making fun of his rival on duty, who is beginning to be committed to relegation to the First Division. National. Next we will review both aspects on the social network Twitter, with the reactions and memes. Come on.
