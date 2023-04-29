In a very difficult game, River drew 1-1 with Lucas Pusineri’s Atlético Tucumán despite having suffered the expulsion (other than childish) of Jose Paradela at the end of the first half. This result cuts the Millionaire off a streak of 8 consecutive victories in which he had not conceded goals in what represented something historic for Argentine soccer.
For this match against the very good team from Tucumán, Martín Demichelis proposed a starting team with some modifications compared to the last games and this was due to the large number of matches that are coming up against Nuñez’s team in the coming weeks.
As it is similar to Boca, each River match generates a special movement in the media but the same thing also happens on social networks but particularly on Twitter where everyone can express their opinion freely.
Below we present the best reactions about the match between the Dean and the Millionaire at the start of Date 14 of the LPF:
Despite the tie suffered, Martín Demichelis’s team will remain at the top of the standings no matter what happens on this date with their closest pursuers.
The world champion goalkeeper in Qatar 2022 went through one of his best moments as a professional in the last 8 matches where the Millionaire team achieved victory.
The narrator is not liked from the side of the millionaire group despite the fact that he has recounted it in many situations in recent times. This is mainly because Vignolo has more affinity with Boca, the Millionaire’s greatest rival.
The millionaire midfielder was the best player on Demichelis’s team in the tie in Tucumán despite not having played in his usual position.
