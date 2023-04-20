After the frustrating defeat in the debut against The Strongest in La Paz, River achieved its first victory in the Copa Libertadores 2023 on Wednesday: it was 4-2 against Sporting Cristal at the Monumental for the second date of Group D, with a double from Esequiel Barco, one from De la Cruz and the rest from Solari.
In this way, the “Millionaire” begins to settle in the group table that has Fluminense as the only leader with six units, while maintaining absolute leadership in the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer.
The visit surprised after six minutes by taking the lead with a header from ignacio after a corner, but River was able to quickly equalize it with a header from Nicholas De La Cruz after a cross from the left. The place grew in such a way that at 35′ Esequiel Boat he feinted to the left and defined the near post with the collaboration of the goalkeeper to partially reverse the result.
However, he had to suffer: at 38 and against, Washington Corozo was left running alone towards Franco Armani, he crossed Enzo Diaz in the crescent and he earned the red card as a last resort. Own corozo he masterfully executed that same free kick and placed it to the left of the goalkeeper at 40. 2 to 2 and rowing.
In the complement, River came out with everything and after seven minutes Ship He reappeared on the right to capture a rebound from his shot and finished with a saber shot that deflected to beat Solís. Already at 16, Enzo Pérez put a great ball on the admitted Pablo Solari who, on the right, impaled her before the goalkeeper to define the match. We review memes and reactions from River Plate fans.
