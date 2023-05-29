On Date 18 of the Professional Football League (LPF), Boca faced Tigre in what was a very tough match and which was one of the best games of Jorge Almirón’s cycle in which the Ribera team almost dominated no problems throughout the 90 minutes. The result ended 1-0 in favor of the blue and gold team that scored thanks to Miguel Merentiel who took advantage of a rude mistake by the Matador goalkeeper. Despite this victory, Boca remained in ninth position in the table with 27 points and with a better face after the loss in the Copa Libertadores against Tigre.
As usual every time Boca plays, the media carry out special coverage about their matches but on social networks this is experienced in a totally different way where fans can express themselves and make their ideas and opinions known about what happened at the meeting.
Below we present the best reactions and memes of the meeting between the Xeneize and the Matador de Victoria:
The Xeneize midfielder is getting into the hearts of the fans thanks to his effort but even more because of his game since he is going through one of the best moments of his career. Everything seems to indicate that he earned a place in the starting eleven.
Along with Medina, Equi Fernández was one of the figures of the match and the statistics support it. According to his performance, and that of his teammates in midfield, Jorge Almirón seems to have found the solution to his problems.
Miguel Merentiel is living a great moment at Xeneize and is earning a place in the starting team thanks to his goals, for which he came to the club in the last transfer window.
The young winger from Boca added minutes after being off the pitch for more than a month due to various muscle ailments. This is how the fans celebrated.
The Colombian full-back reached 200 games with the Ribera team shirt and was honored before the match against Matador. Fabra has already spent more than 7 seasons at Xeneize and is already established as one of the leaders of the squad.
