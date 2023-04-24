In a very hot game, Rosario Central and Boca drew 2-2 at the Gigante de Arroyito in what was the fourth game without being able to win in a row for the team led by Jorge Almirón in the Professional Soccer League. Canalla’s goals were scored by Lautaro Giaccone and Alejo Veliz, two of the best promises in all of Argentine soccer, while Martín Payero and Jorge Figal converted for the blue and gold team after a good collective play by Xeneize. It should be noted that both coaches, both Miguel Ángel Russo and Jorge Almirón, were sent off.
With this result, everything seems to indicate that the Ribera team is definitively out of the fight for the championship since it is very far in the points but also in the game since even with Almirón, the team does not achieve a clear identity through the time to play. This occurs at the time of Boca’s most important calendar of the semester as three very important games are approaching, such as against Racing, Colo-Colo in Chile and the Superclásico against River.
As usual, a Boca match brings great repercussions in all the media but particularly in the RRSS but mainly on Twitter. These are the best tweets about the match between Boca and Rosario Central for Date 13:
One of the main problems that Boca has is the lack of hierarchy that the squad has to turn around a result in the event that Xeneize is down on the scoreboard.
El Canalla took the lead with a lethal left-footed shot from Lautaro Giaccone that left Valentín Barco on the road and defined with a very powerful shot before Sergio Romero’s goal.
It was a highly contested match in all sectors of the court and as the game progressed the temperature began to rise among the players who had different clashes especially during the last minutes.
In what was a very hot game, Ariel Penel’s refereeing was, to say the least, controversial and left a lot of anger on both sides since those from Central and Boca left angry with the central judge.
