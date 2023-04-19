Boca faced Deportivo Pereira for Date 2 of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup in a Bombonera that was full despite the first great cold that came to the City of Buenos Aires. The result ended 2-1 in favor of the team led by Jorge Almirón with goals from Luis Advíncula and Alan Varela when time was practically over. Thanks to this result, the qualification to the round of 16 of the Ribera team is X. Xeneize’s next match will be against Colo-Colo as a visitor in Chile on May 3.
Now, taking into account everything that Boca implies in Argentina, this was a very important match but it gained another relevance taking into account what the Copa Libertadores represents for the Ribera institution but also the very weak moment that the team is going through with the poor results obtained in the Professional Soccer League (LPF) in Argentina.
Next, we present the best reactions and memes of the match between Boca and Deportivo Pereira for Date 2 of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores:
The youthful left back is one of the great promises of Xeneize and in his international debut for the Copa Libertadores and with very few matches in the Boca First Division, he was the figure of the team.
The Peruvian winger revived Boca with a kick that was unattackable for the Deportivo Pereira goalkeeper. Hopefully it will be a confidence injection for the Peruvian who seeks to recover his level.
At the start of the game, the Colombian team called for a penalty but neither the referee nor the VAR felt the need to charge the maximum penalty. A very doubtful play that could have changed the course of the game.
The striker was replaced and the team was able to win but without depending on one of their most important players in recent times but who is far below their level.
