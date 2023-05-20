🇺🇾 Miguel Merentiel is the player with the most participation in goals (6) for Boca in the Professional League 2023.

▶️ Assistance vs. Workshops.

▶️ Assistance vs. Velez.

▶️ Goal vs. Platense.

▶️ Goal vs. Institute.

▶️ Goal vs. Racing.

▶️ Goal vs. Argentine Juniors. pic.twitter.com/iFW4FL2Bzc

— dataref (@dataref_ar) May 20, 2023