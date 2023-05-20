With a goal in the last minutes by Miguel Merentiel, Boca defeated Argentinos Jrs 1-0 at the Diego Armado Maradona Stadium in a match corresponding to Date 17 of the Professional Football League (LPF) that was played under a cold night and somewhat rainy in the City of Buenos Aires. With this result, Jorge Almirón’s team reached 24 units to be located in position number 10.
This was a victory highly celebrated by Boca since Gabriel Milito’s team dominated the entire match and had the best scoring chances but it was Almirón’s team that was more effective to keep the three points. Immediately after this match ended, the fans took to social networks, particularly Twitter, to celebrate these victories and leave some messages about the game.
These are the best Twitter reactions and memes of Xeneize’s victory over the Bug:
In today’s match, the Xeneize team presented a new jersey that will be the third kit for the remainder of the 2023 season.
In the run-up to the match, the fans made a meme with the Peruvian winger and the player responded with a brilliant assist for Miguel Merentiel’s goal that gave victory to Almirón’s team.
Despite not having many minutes of action or titles, the Uruguayan is having a good performance and is fulfilling the objective with which he brought it: participate and score goals with the Boca shirt. He so far he is complying.
The main targets, despite the victory, were Roncaglia and Ramirez who did not have their best performance in the game (again) and already filled the patience of the Boca fans.
