On Date 16 of the Professional Soccer League (LPF), Boca defeated Belgrano 2-0 at La Bombonera with goals from Martín Payero and Darío Benedetto to recover from the very painful defeat in the Superclásico against River last week in where the Xeneize team left a very bad image and even many doubted the recovery capacity of this team.
Now, in this victory against Pirata Cordoba, a very good team that is not very easy to defeat, Almirón’s men showed a much better face but were very effective against the rival goal by scoring in very close minutes between the two.
All these comments have a lot of repercussions in the media, but even more so in the partner networks, but especially on Twitter where all the team’s fans can leave their opinion about its performance. Next, we leave you the best reactions and memes of the meeting between Xeneizes and Pirates:
With the arrival of Jorge Almirón, the midfielder finally seems to have earned his place in Boca’s starting eleven and in the last two games he was one of the highest points of Xeneize where he stands out for the clarity in his passes.
After a very bad streak with 3 consecutive defeats, since the arrival of Jorge Almirón, Boca added 9 points in the 3 games they played with the new coach, becoming a very important team at home again.
The team had a very good performance and the fans can see it for their peace of mind but also for Almirón’s, who feels the support of the Xeneize people.
The forward of the Ribera team was able to rediscover the goal after almost a month and a half so that the fans have confidence again despite what was a very bad present. All of Boca hopes that Pipa returns to its good level.
