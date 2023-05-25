In Colombia, Boca faced Deportivo Pereira for Date 4 of the Copa Libertadores in what was a very tough match and which meant the last away game of the group stage of the top South American international tournament. The result ended 1-0 in favor of the Colombian team that scored thanks to Arley Rodríguez. Similarly, Boca was the leader of Group F but with the Colombian team equal on points but now the match against Colo-Colo became transcendental in order to qualify for the next phase of this tournament that became an obsession for fans xeneizes.
As usual every time Boca plays, and even more so when it does so in the Copa Libertadores, the media carry out special coverage of this match but on social networks this is experienced in a totally different way where fans can express themselves. and make known their ideas and opinions about what happened at the meeting.
With a phenomenal header, Arley Rodríguez gave the historic victory to the Colombian team that continues to dream of a hypothetical qualification to the round of 16.
The last three penalties that were executed against Boca were saved and the three were by three different goalkeepers. On this occasion, Sergio Romero was unable to prevent Pereira from winning 1-0.
The Xeneize coach was very attentive to everything that happened on the playing field and they even made a joke with the movements of their indications.
Pipa is not having the best news and the fans no longer agree with their playing minutes. During the week there were already rumors about a possible departure to America from Mexico.
The fans want more minutes from Christian Median and they show it with photos of one of the players who stood out the most in the last Xeneize matches.
