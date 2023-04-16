On Date 12 of the Professional Soccer League (LPF), Boca faced Estudiantes (LP) at La Bombonera, in what was the first home game at that stadium for Jorge Almirón, who had become the brand new coach “Xeneize” the day before, with a 0-1 defeat against San Lorenzo.
The blue and gold team fell again for the same result: 1 to 0, in this case with the goal “Pincha” by Mauro Boselli, who showed that the Law of the Ex is still stainless, with a spectacular scissor goal, at 84 minutes into the game, under the responsibility of Sergio Romero.
The data of the present of Boca is pitiful: In all of 2022, Boca LOST 11 GAMES of the 59 he played, among all competitions. Today, so far in 2023, he already has 7 DEFEATS in JUST 16 GAMES PLAYED.
DT Almirón accumulates two defeats at the beginning of his cycle, while Xeneize has not won for four games at La Bombonera. He will have a quick revenge in front of his public this Tuesday from 9:00 p.m. against Deportivo Pereira for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, where he is obliged to take a victory.
Social networks, as usual, exploded with the final whistle from referee Pablo Echavarría. The fans brought out all their ingenuity and, with a lot of anger about the team’s present, they viralized the best memes that are already becoming a constant in Boquense’s day-to-day life. We review them.
