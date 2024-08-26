There is less than a month left before the release of EA Sports FC 25! And the overall rating of the main footballers in this new version has already been leaked! We present it to you below.
World Cup winner Kylian Mbappé, who recently transferred to Real Madrid in Spain, and Manchester City’s Norwegian striker Erling Haalandthey maintain the 91 overall, but it has been added RodriSpanish central midfielder, also from City, with the same score.
Kevin de Bruyne, from the same club, has dropped one point and is on 90, as have other stars such as Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Harry Kane.
One step below, with 89 points, we find the Dutch defender Van Dijk, the Egyptian forward Mo Salah, Odegaard and the goalkeepers Alisson (Brazil), Dibu Martínez (Argentina), Ter Stegen (Germany), Donnarumma (Italy) and Courtois (Belgium).
And what about Lionel Messi? He is ranked 88, along with these other footballers:
Wirtz, Foden, Valverde, Rudiger, Dias, Lewandowski, Griezmann, Bernardo, Oblak, Kobel and Ederson.
Not included in the list of top players is Lamine Yamal, a starter for FC Barcelona at 16, winner and revelation of Euro 2024, Champions League quarter-finalist with Barça. However, Electronic Arts was clearly not impressed by his performances.
For its new version, FC 25, the American developer would have given the Catalan winger a score of 80. This according to FGZNews very informed about the latest football video games.
As for Yamal, his future attributes should not be too high. Apart from a relatively interesting speed and dribbling (82), his shooting score would be average (74), the same goes for his passing quality (75), not to mention his physique (48) and his defense (23).
Lamine Yamal will surely improve these scores significantly if he continues his exceptional progress as in recent months.
