Choosing the right ingredients is essential to achieving delicious and nutritious recipes in the kitchen. buttera fundamental component in many dishes, is no exception. With so many options on the market, it can be a challenge to know which is the best choice.

This is where the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) comes into action, helping consumers make informed choices. Profeco recently conducted an exhaustive analysis to determine which is the best brand of butter available, and the results may surprise you.

Profeco conducted a detailed study evaluating various brands of butter, considering factors such as fat content, water percentage, calories and other nutritional components. This type of analysis is crucial, as the quality of butter can vary significantly between brands. Some butters contain additives and non-dairy fats, which can affect both their taste and their health benefits.

The best butter: Gloria

The result of Profeco’s analysis points to Gloria butter as the best option on the market. This brand stands out for its high quality, nutritional content, and compliance with production standards. Gloria butter contains 85% milk fat and approximately 16% water, which ensures a smooth texture and authentic flavor. In addition, it is 100% Mexican, making it easily accessible in many regions of the country.

Butter is not only appreciated for its flavor and versatility in cooking, but also for its nutritional benefits. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, butter provides essential vitamins such as A, B12, D, E, and K2, as well as minerals such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium. These nutrients are important for maintaining a balanced diet and supporting various bodily functions.