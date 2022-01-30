Endurance races have now become real sprint races … of endurance! On several tracks we have repeated confirmations, whatever the championship, but there is one in particular that in 2021 cannot be ignored: the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps.

Event valid for GT World Challenge Europe and Intercontinental GT Challenge, the edition staged in the Ardennes this year made people thrill and shiver at the same time, from the lights going off on Saturday to the checkered flag waved the next day.

Chills that have visited the back of anyone who has seen and experienced firsthand the horrible accident at the top of the ‘Raidillon’, where Jack Aitken lost control of his Lamborghini crashing into the left barriers.

Bouncing on the track, the Emil Frey Racing boy was overwhelmed by his partner Franck Perera, but a few moments later Davide Rigon with the Ferrari of Iron Lynx and Kévin Estre also arrived at the wheel of the Porsche of Rutronik Racing, which they could not avoid the debris ending up in turn against the barriers on the right.

Fortunately, apart from a few broken bones and various ailments, all of the aforementioned have not reported serious injuries, even if for certain moments the worst was feared, so much so that the Lamborghini had told us outright, but with obvious apprehension: “Avoid writing about deaths like that because nothing is known. We are going to the medical center and we hope for the best.”

Thanking the press office of the Toro di Sant’Agata Bolognese for their collaboration, but also those of the other manufacturers of the riders involved, thank God we were able to continue to see and tell about a race with an epic ending.

# 114 Emil Frey Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo: Jack Aitken, Konsta Lappalainen, Arthur Rougier Photo by: SRO

Keeping in mind that in Spa the weather is always the protagonist (wanted or unwanted, it doesn’t matter, it is there and you have to deal with it as if it were the famous host), we said that an endurance race nowadays is difficult to decide. well in advance.

Team WRT knows this well, which as a local team has risked a tire change (from slick to rain) a little in advance of the incoming rain when there was less than an hour to go. This came with an epochal deluge and the excellent Dries Vanthoor at that point seemed projected to success on the home track.

# 32 Audi Sport Team WRT Audi R8 LMS GT3: Dries Vanthoor, Kelvin van der Linde, Charles Weerts Photo by: SRO

A carom between several cars at the ‘Bus Stop’ and Rinaldi Racing’s Ferrari out on the ‘Kemmel’ straight inevitably allowed the Safety Car to enter, thus giving way to those who had not made the stop to return. Among these also the 488 # 51 of Alessandro Pier Guidi, who had tried to maintain the record that had been his for several hours, but always at stake with the Audi-WRT.

Green light 28 ‘from the end. The R8 # 32 continued in the lead with the grooved tires, but already used for a while, while the Piedmontese began to aggressively get rid of those in front, and then began to lap over 1 “faster than Vanthoor. A 9 ‘from the checkered flag, Pier Guidi reached the Belgian.

Without waiting for favorable or favorable points, the rider of the Iron Lynx launched the attack in one of the most difficult and fastest sections of the circuit, namely the bend to the left of ‘Blanchimont’, where by taking the external trajectory he regained the primacy.

Roar from the pits of the Romagna-born team of Maranello, hands in the hair in that of Audi Sport / Team WRT complete with “Alessandro Pier Guidi, you are the hero of the day!” shouted by the commentator on live world TV for a success that in fact only a hero of the caliber of this boy from Tortona (crewed with Côme Ledogar and Nicklas Nielsen) could have given to fans of the planet motors.