2021 has given us a memorable Superbike season, with an intense and close fight for the title until the last round. Each weekend was marked by incredible duels and battles, but toprak Razgatlioglu’s conquest of the world title was certainly one of the highlights of the whole season. Mandalika was perhaps the most uncertain and controversial round of the entire calendar, the restrictions for Covid and the still unfinished plant a few weeks after the Superbike debut had made many turn up their noses.

However, Indonesia was the scene of one of the most incredible weekends of the year. On a track finished in record time, the drivers battled each other and all eyes were on the top duo: Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea were ready for the decisive fight, the last battle that would have crowned the 2021 champion. the Kawasaki rider conquering the seventh seal or will the Turkish rider change the fate of this Superbike? This was the question that raged in the paddock and among the fans, eager to know the fate of this season that left us with bated breath until the last meter.

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK, Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

It took a while to wait before seeing the action come to life, the rain started to peep just a few minutes before the start of Race 1, forcing Race Direction to stop everything and postpone the first heat to the following day. Disturbed weekend program and still many unknowns: the last round of the year was presenting itself just like the rest of the season, in a more than unpredictable way.

Ready, go, the traffic lights finally went off to start Race 1. On the eve of the Indonesian round there were those who thought that Razgatlioglu, who arrived in Mandalika with a decent advantage in the standings over Rea, could manage and play a relatively quiet race . But those who know Toprak know it, he spares himself in the face of nothing and has immediately engaged in the fight for the top positions.

But surprises were not lacking even in this first heat: with a big heart, Axel Bassani put himself in front of everyone in the early stages, putting the wheels of his Ducati ahead of those of the most favorites. However, his leadership did not last long, the trio formed by Razgatlioglu, Rea and Redding began to engage in a battle that made everyone think except that there was a world championship at stake. Overtaking and counter-overtaking made Race 1 even more exciting.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team, Scott Redding, Aruba.It Racing – Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The first of the two races disputed showed the true essence of the drivers who throughout the season gave a show without ever sparing. Jonathan Rea was called to win in order to try to postpone the world Turkish party and he has done so since the start. The Kawasaki rider pulled out ‘The Cannibal’, going to forcefully win a Race 1 which did not help to keep the world championship open, but which proved how he never gave up in the face of difficulties and an incredible opponent.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, for his part, could have played in defense, keeping those 30 points of margin with which he arrived at the Indonesian round and be calm to let the others fight. But no, the leader of the world championship was determined to win by battling, even at the cost of losing everything. This is his nature, to play it to the end. Before Mandalika, when he claimed to face the last round without thinking about the title, many thought it was a psychological game, superstitious and a way to relieve tension. Instead, the Yamaha rider really faced the decisive appointment as if he had nothing to lose.

The coolness and clarity of the Turkish rider were impressive, if we think that after all Toprak is a young 25 year old who found himself fighting for the world title for the first time and doing so by undermining Rea, the Superbike legend. During the season he didn’t make any mistakes, the only zeros were caused by external factors and the driver never showed any signs of letting up or mental weakness. His composure made him almost an automaton until the end, when once the checkered flag of Race 1 had been cut he let himself go to world-class joy.

In Mandalika we saw the double face of Razgatlioglu, who showed the human side as soon as the games closed, throwing himself into the arms of his team and his mentor, Kenan Sofuoglu. Flashes of humanity had already been seen in the week preceding the decisive appointment, Toprak had published on Instagram a post dedicated to his father, who passed away four years ago. “I’ll do my best for you this weekend, dad,” he had written in the caption of an old photo of them together. He raced and won for his father, letting himself go to the emotion that he had been holding while remaining concentrated and composed until the waving of the checkered flag of Race 1.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team Photo by: Yogie Gandanaya

It has undoubtedly surprised Razgatlioglu’s rationality in this season so tight and difficult, but Jonathan Rea was no less. He made a few more mistakes than his direct rival in the league, but after six consecutive titles it’s easy to loosen your grip and think you have nothing more to prove. The Kawasaki rider, however, never gave up, he fought to the end putting all of himself and even going beyond a ZX-10RR that proved less effective than the one of the previous year.

The hunt for the seventh title stopped only at the end of Race 1, in which he was mathematically defeated by the Yamaha rider, who interrupted his six-year dominance. Rea could have eased the pressure by leading a quiet second heat, but instead he spared himself, going to win the double in a weekend that saw him beaten, but with his head held high. If all this remains in 2022, a season just as full of adrenaline and emotions awaits us.