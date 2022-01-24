THE rapid swabs for Covid-19 they are a quick and simple tool to use to try to understand if the symptoms you are experiencing are those of the new variants of the coronavirus. Or to feel calmer after contact with positive people. They do not replace the much safer tampons in the pharmacy or the more certain molecular tampons. Nor do they replace the individual safety devices that must always be worn.

Some Italian regions are experimenting with the use of these tampons, which can be comfortably made from home, to be able to enter and exit quarantines and isolation, but only in some cases, such as for vaccinated people with three doses in Emilia Romagna.

If suspected of having Covid-19, if you think you have had risky contacts or have come into contact with a positive, waiting for the official report of a swab performed in a pharmacy or in a certified analysis center or a molecular swab in the predisposed hubs, it can be a way to try to better understand your state of health.

The fact remains that, despite being high quality products, they do not guarantee maximum precision and can result in false positives. Or fail because the virus has not yet replicated in the host subject.

We always ask our doctor or our toll-free numbers for advice to know how to behave on every occasion.

Boson SARS-COV-2 Antigen Rapid Test – Box of 5 tests

Photo source from Amazon

The store Boson on Amazon offers its rapid test to detect the SARS-COV-2 antigen, in a practical and convenient box of five tests. The anterior nasal swab is conveniently self-made and is CE certified. The single-phase immunochromatographic in vitro test is able to rapidly conceive a qualitative detection of SARS-COV-2 virus antigens on samples of the anterior part of the nose. Recommended for people with suspected COVID-19 infection within the first 7 days of onset of symptoms. Obviously the producer explains that “The SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test should not be used as the sole basis for diagnosis or to rule out a SARS-CoV-2 infection“.

Polonord Adeste 5 Nasal Rapid Test Kit (colloidal gold) for the new Coronavirus antigen (COVID-19) for self-test

Photo source from Amazon

All time on Amazon we can find, in the Polonord Adest store, another package that contains a 5 rapid nasal test kit, to identify as a self-test the antigen of the new coronavirus, which causes the now famous COVID-19 infection. The test, which has CE 0197 certification, has a relative sensitivity of 95%, a relative specificity of 99.6% and an accuracy of 97.8%. It must be kept at temperatures between 2 and 30 degrees. The result, following the instructions contained in the package, is ready in 15 minutes.

The seller specifies that this test can be used for swab self-testing by anyone who resides in Emilia Romagna and has the right to access this procedure through the online services available in their health record.

Again as reported by the seller, the test detects the following variants:

B.1.1.7 also called English variant and also called N501 Y or Alpha variant;

B.1.351 also called South African variant and also called N501 Y v2 or Beta variant;

P.1 also called Brazilian variant or Gamma variant;

B.1.617 also called Indian variant or Delta variant; B.1.1.529 also called Omicron variant.

Clungene 25 pcs – Nasal Rapid Tests, DIY Covid Rapid Swabs

Photo source from Amazon

Clungene Biotech is a brand recognized by the Ministry of Health, which offers a rapid test for Covid-19 produced following the regular regulations in force and the CE certification. Tested and also recommended by Italian laboratories, the test results are fast and reliable and can be obtained in just 15 minutes. The package contains 25 nasal rapid tests, with a quick do-it-yourself kit to quickly detect the presence or absence of the coronavirus antigen that causes an infection with many variants. The package also contains instructions for correctly picking up the material and then analyzing it.

Alltest 20 pieces – Nasal rapid tests Covid rapid swabs – Quick DIY kit

Photo source from Amazon

Finally, the Wintem brand on Amazon offers its quick test for the DIY Covid-19 Alltest, in the pack of 20 quick swabs to make comfortably at home. Also Alltest Biotech is formally recognized by the Ministry of Health, follows the regulations in force and has a Certification valid in the European Union. And it is tested and recommended by the best Italian laboratories. Inside it contains 20 pads, obviously individually packaged, to ensure maximum hygiene and safety. And we also find the instructions in Italian to be able to perform the detection perfectly and quickly obtain reliable results ready in just a quarter of an hour.

The quick swabs to identify Covid on Amazon can be used simply to obtain fairly reliable results. But in case of symptoms remember to always ask for a consultation from your doctor.