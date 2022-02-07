Getting your hands on Sony’s next-gen console hasn’t been easy, especially considering the PS5 stock shortages, but if you’re one of the lucky ones that managed to pick up a digital or standard edition of the console, there’s a great selection of first-party and third-party PS5 accessories that you don’t want to be without.

If you haven’t already, you might want to consider a charging station for your DualSense controllers given the rather paltry size of the charging cable that comes included with the console, which presumably doesn’t stretch from your console to the sofa.

Or, if you’re getting bombarded with requests to take your PS5 over to your mate’s house because you’re the only one in your friendship circle that has one, you might want to consider protecting your £450 investment with an official carry case. It’ll fare much better than the wrap-a-couple-of-shirts-around-it-and-bang-it-in-a-backpack approach.

Here’s our selection of the best PS5 accessories you can get your hands on right now. We’ll continue to update this page with more recommendations over time.

You can also keep an eye on our PS5 deals page for offers on all these and more.

You'll struggle to find a decent third-party controller for the PS5 given the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in the DualSense. While the absence of a 'pro' variant controller may be disappointing for some players, you really can't fault the PS5 DualSense controller, and it's now available in black and red color variants. We've left links to the cheapest places you can grab one below. As for racing wheels, all of the most popular ones are compatible with the PS5. Our top pick has gotta be the Logitech G29, with precision steering, super responsive pedals and a hand-stitched leather cover on the wheel. If you're after something a little cheaper, the Thrustmaster T150 is a decent choice, although the later models (T300RS) are much better. If you don't have one already, you'll also want a stand. There are loads out there, but this Z Zelus racing wheel stand is reasonably priced at £75.99.

Best PS5 headsets

The Tempest chip inside the PS5 means there’s a new generation of games that are coming fully equipped with 3D audio. Unlike the PS4, you don’t need to use a first-party headset such as Sony’s PS5 Pulse 3D to experience 3D audio, although it’s still a decent headset considering the price. The Game Collection currently has it cheapest at less than £80, while most retailers are sticking to the RRP of £89.99. If you’re looking for something a little cheaper, the SteelSeries Arctis 1 wired headset is a decent alternative. It’s wired, but available at nearly half the price of the Pulse headset. If you’d prefer something without wires, the Arctis 3 is a solid choice too, especially at £79.99. And if you’ve got no limits when it comes to prices, we’d recommend checking out Digital Foundry’s list of the best gaming headsets, many of which are compatible with the PS5.

You'll inevitably need a PS5 external hard drive at some point (if you've not run out of space already, that is). With so many great deals on the PlayStation store, especially for PS+ subscribers, the storage space on the PS5 can quickly disappear as those game downloads stack up. For the time being, it's worth noting that SSDs can only be used to store games, rather than playing them directly from the drive. The PS5 does have internal space for SSDs in its expansion bay, but it's currently unusable until Sony updates the console and reveals which SSDs are supported. That means you'll still have to spend time moving games to and from your external HDD or SSD every time you want to play them, but it's still way quicker than re-downloading them every time. We'd recommend grabbing a larger-sized external hard drive or SSD rather than opting for a 1TB or 500GB one, especially as prices tend to get cheaper per TB the larger you go. HDDs are much cheaper than SSDs due to the slower transfer speeds, and if you're interested in learning more about the various speeds that are on offer, we'd recommend reading Digital Foundry's thoughts on the best PS5 SSD.

Best PS5 charging stations

Well worth the investment, as they’ll save you a lot of hassle in the long run. There are plenty of charging stations available for the PS5, and we’d suggest you avoid going for the cheapest one you can find online as they’re the most susceptible to damage – whether that’s dodgy parts or just general wear and tear. That said, you don’t need to break the bank to get a decent charging station, and one of our top picks for a budget charging station is the OIVO PS5 Charging Station. There’s an LED on the front that lets you know when your controllers are fully charged, and there are two cables for charging from either the PS5 USB port or an external one. The link below also includes a voucher – don’t forget to add it. If you want an alternative charging station for a similar price, we’d recommend the Venom PS5 Charging Station. It’s not as durable as the OIVI, in our opinion, but you can save some extra money if you just want a dock for one controller. And if you’d rather place your trust in a first-party charging station, the official DualSense charging station carries an RRP of £24.99. You’ll struggle to find it any cheaper given how quickly it goes out of stock, but we’ve listed the retailers where it’s currently available below.

Best PS5 carry cases

The PS5 is an absolute monolith of a machine, and we'd recommend investing in a proper carry case rather than winging it with your own methods of transportation if you don't want the console to end up damaged. The Khanka hard travel case is an affordable choice with separate compartments for your PS5, console stand, cables, DualSense controllers, and cables. For something with adjustable straps that's a little easier to transport, as well as more padded on the inside, the USA Gear PS5 Case is a fantastic alternative. It is nearly triple the cost of the Khanka travel case, though! And if you just need a safer way to transport your DualSense controller and any cables you're taking with you, we'd recommend the TiMOVO Carry Case. If you've got an Xbox One or Xbox Series X in the house, it'll also fit your Xbox controllers nicely too.