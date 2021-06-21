There’s another strong selection of Prime Day SSD deals this year, but an old favorite is the best of the lot.

The Digital Foundry approved Crucial MX500 is an excellent value SATA SSD – and it’s just got even better over Prime Day as both the 1TB and 2TB models have fallen to their lowest prices ever.

Great for PC thanks to excellent random read and write performance, with an enclosure or SATA to USB cable both of these can also be used with your games consoles. Of course, it’s important to point out that these can’t be used to play current-gen games on PS5 or Xbox Series X. They can be used for game storage, though, which should be a lot quicker than deleting and redownloading any games when you need to make space.

You can also use external drives to run backwards compatible games from last-gen, freeing up space on the console’s internal storage for the newer releases that require it.

However, if you are looking for an all-in-one SSD upgrade for your PS5 or Xbox Series X then you could do a lot worse than the Crucial X8. With one of these, you don’t need the extra cable or enclosure and can plug them directly into your console out of the box.

These are both speedier drives than the MX500, though Digital Foundry testing has shown that you won’t realize the full benefits if you plan to use these as external storage for consoles. Elsewhere, though, the small price bump should be worth it if you want to get the best performance.

Lastly, there are some great NVMe SSD offers to round things out. While we wait for Sony to confirm which of these are compatible with the new console we’d suggest not buying a PS5 SSD for now – even if there are some top deals here! PC and laptop users with compatible motherboards looking for an upgrade should check them out, though.

The first of three offers worth highlighting is the WD Blue SN550. In the UK you can get the 500GB version for £ 50.99 while the 1TB version is $ 84.99 in the US. This is a terrific budget option if you don’t need a lot of extra PC storage space. It’s good for an OS install plus a few of your most important games and applications.

For a bit more breathing room, there’s the 1TB Crucial P2 for £ 67.99. For double the capacity and a similar performance to the WD Blue, it’s definitely worth forking over the extra cash if you’re able to do so. For the US, you can find the 1TB Crucial P5 for $ 91.19 instead.

Lastly, the 1TB Samsung 980 Pro is reduced to £ 142.49. This drive takes advantage of the latest PCIe 4.0 technology to deliver incredible sequential read speeds up to 7000 mb / s. Over the last few years, it’s become much more mainstream and affordable – and this is a great price for an SSD that would usually set you back nearly £ 200.

For a US equivilent, the 1TB WD Black SN850 is now $ 171.99.

