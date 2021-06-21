There are a ton of great Prime Day monitor deals available this year, but the absolute highlight has to be Samsung’s Odyssey G7 monitor, which has been discounted from £ 550 to £ 429 – the lowest price we’ve ever seen it. That’s incredible for a 27-inch 2560×1440 QLED monitor that has a 240Hz refresh rate, G-Sync compatibility and a DisplayHDR 600 certification.

This combination makes for a great screen for gaming or watching HDR video, as you get bright highlights, extremely deep blacks and therefore superior contrast – perfect for dark scenes in movies or games. The 240Hz refresh rate is ideal for anything fast-paced and competitive, such as first person shooters, while the 1440p resolution is ideal for the 27-inch screen size. It’s incredibly rare to see these specs for anywhere below £ 500, so £ 429 is outstanding.

Note that you can actually get the monitor by paying only £ 422, a further £ 7 savings. To do this, top up your Amazon account by £ 50 after opting into the top-up deal, and you’ll see that your account has £ 57. Use this money and your normal payment method to pay for the monitor, reducing the price by £ 7 overall. If you don’t have Prime, you can get a 30-day free trial.

Other Samsung Odyssey monitors have also been discounted today, from the entry-level G5 – which is available in 27-inch 16: 9 and 34-inch 21: 9 sizes – to the super-ultra-wide G9, which is £ 200 cheaper today. The latter is still expensive at £ 1049, but the specs are insane – it’s essentially two 27-inch 2560×1440 screens side-by-side, with a 240Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR 1000 (!) Certification to boot.

The other Prime Day monitor deals we’ve spotted are here, FYI. Highlights from other manufacturers include the Asus Tuf Gaming AQ27AQ, a great 27-inch monitor for PC or Series X / S gaming at 1440p 120Hz (consoles) or 1440p 165Hz (PC) that supports simultaneous Black Frame Insertion (BFI) and adaptive sync – a rare feature that can improve motion handling substantially. The Acer Predator X35, MSI MAG342CQRV and MSI 343CQR are three more 34-inch ultra-wides to consider. Finally, the LG 27GL83A offers a modern Fast IPS panel at the most popular 1440p 144Hz sweet spot for price versus performance.

