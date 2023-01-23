Mexico.- The governor of Campeche, Layda Sansorespraised President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) and the mayan train in the morningwhere she highlighted the importance of the mega-project for the southeast of Mexico and was very grateful to the man from Tabasco for promoting it.

In La Mañanera on Monday, January 23, Layda Sansores assured that the Mayans refer to AMLO as “the best president of Mexico” and to Maya train as “the horse of fire”while attacking those who criticize the work and accuse damage to the environment.

“The Mayans would say the best president of Mexico (…) How it hurts them, they do not forgive the successes of this government, and better not to understand those who do not understand, because what are they complaining about? That if the environment is not taken care of, that if the silence of the bats is going to be altered; there had never been so much ecological awarenessand yes we are going to worry about the silence of the bats, but also about the cries of hunger,” Sansores said about AMLO.

The Morenista highlighted that thanks to the support of the president and the Secretary of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), María Luisa Albores, Balam Kú and Balam Kin will be added to the Calakmuk Biosphere Reservewith what “today Campeche can boast which has the largest forest massif in Mexico thanks to the Mayan Train”.

With a declamatory tone, he stressed that the governors of the Mexican southeast are grateful to AMLO, because for them “the Mayan Train is like a solar, social revolution, it is a call to care for the environment and encourage productivity, to create jobs, to revere our territory”.

“It is tourism, it is making available to everyone the natural beauty of this region that is unmatched in the world, because the governments of men have always viewed us with contempt, but the hand of God was inspired to create in this corner of the world his masterpiece“Sansores insisted in defense of AMLO’s work.

The governor of Campeche also highlighted the greatness of the Mayan people and the beauty of her state, which she referred to as “the New York of the Mayan world”, making it clear that for her the Mayan Train came to rescue the southeast.

Layda Sansores did not miss out on her intervention to fill praise for López Obradorwhom he repeatedly thanked for promoting the construction of the Mayan Train, “the greatest historical work” for Campeche.

“I am moved by the courage and strength of our president, I have to say: this not even in my dreams. I also feel very proud that this passion of a man has been able to move the horizon of the south-southeast region. The 21st century will always be marked by the century of the Mayan Train. Thank you, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, noble man, son of corn, son of the southeast, thank you because you are giving the greatest historical work to my homeland,” said the morenista.

