“All this transfer talk makes me angry, there’s nothing more boring than that,” the former Napoli and Chelsea manager sniffed while in charge of Lazio. But based on the relentless agitation of the rumor mill, it seems that the cranky Sarri is in the minority.
The excitement of the endless possibilities evoked during the transfer window outweighs the disappointing reality of the regular season for many fans: only a handful of clubs harbor realistic hopes of winning a trophy, let alone hoist any trophy at all.
However, every club has the opportunity to make a smart addition in the off-season. These are some of the best signings made in the Premier League this summer.
The true value of this transfer may have been clouded by the announcement video Crystal Palace released about the arrival of Jefferson Lerma. The yellow card collector infamously has a lot of bite to his tickets, but he revealed himself to his newfound supporters in a pair of boxing gloves.
It was a reference to the jab Joachim Andersen landed across the bridge of Lerma’s nose when Bournemouth visited Selhurst Park last season.
In any case, signing your relegation rival’s Player of the Year for free is a real pain in the ribs.
Chelsea have been burned before by signing a Bundesliga striker after a goal-filled season with a great reputation
However, Christopher Nkunku owns a more complete game than speed trader Timo Werner and, at £51m, doesn’t represent the same level of financial investment as Kai Havertz.
Brentford quickly secured the expected replacement of David Raya for £11m, a fraction of the £40m demanded for their number one.
Since climbing the German soccer pyramid to the Bundesliga, Mark Flekken has conceded 11 fewer goals than you’d expect from your average goalkeeper.
At 1.95m tall, he is a commanding presence in the box and is capable of the long-range passes that made his predecessor so highly regarded. Thomas Frank described the Flekken layout as “very impressive”, much like the Brentford exploration.
James Milner arrives at Brighton drenched in experience. The 37-year-old has made 229 more top-flight appearances than Brighton combined.
As Roberto De Zerbi’s side prepare for a first season of Europa League football, having a midfielder with 131 appearances in European competitions under his belt will be invaluable. A player who Jurgen Klopp has hailed as “the role model” at Liverpool is also fluent in Spanish, ensuring he can pass his wisdom on to the South American section of the Brighton dressing room.
As the unbeaten champion of Liverpool’s fearsome pre-season lactate test, Milner still has the fitness to make an impact on the pitch as well.
After Brighton’s final game of the season, De Zerbi hailed Alexis Mac Allister as one of the team’s ‘great, great players’ capable of playing ‘in a great, great European team’. Liverpool signed the 24-year-old early in the window, ensuring that Mac Allister will have a full pre-season to join Klopp’s team.
With experience working with De Zerbi and Graham Potter on the South Coast, Mac Allister is no stranger to demanding tactical reporting. The World Cup winner offers versatility, energy and final product.
With an initial fee of just £35m, which could rise to £55m over time, Mac Allister could even become the bargain of the summer.
