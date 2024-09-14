While the launch of the EA Sports FC 25 is fast approaching, the franchise is already revealing numerous general notes that various players will be present in the game when it officially launches on September 27. Just take a look at the ranking of the top 10 Premier League players in the next installment.
To make fans of the game’s mouths water, EA Sports has been revealing for several weeks now the different ratings that some of the players present in FC 25 will have. After the ranking of the best male and female scores, the American franchise attacks the championships.
These are the 10 highest-rated Premier League players revealed on EA Sports’ social media channels. A ranking that, as expected, is dominated by Erling Haaland and Rodri. In fact, the two Manchester City players have the best overall rating in the game and are therefore logically the highest-rated players in England.
|
PLAYER
|
EQUIPMENT
|
RATING
|
Rodri
|
Manchester City
|
91
|
Erling Haaland
|
Manchester City
|
91
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
Manchester City
|
90
|
Virgil Van Dijk
|
Liverpool
|
89
|
Mo Salah
|
Liverpool
|
89
|
Martin Odegaard
|
Arsenal
|
89
|
Alison
|
Liverpool
|
89
|
Ruben Dias
|
Manchester City
|
88
|
Phil Foden
|
Manchester City
|
88
|
Bernardo Silva
|
Manchester City
|
88
A ranking dominated mainly by the presence of players from Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, who formed the championship podium last season. Noteworthy is the presence of two Aston Villa players, Emiliano Martínez and Ollie Watkins: both are rewarded for their high-level season, both with the Villans and in the national team.
