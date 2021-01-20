In the absence of waves and syrupy cocktails, this summer and by the pool, nothing like having an energetic wireless speaker to link with the phone. To choose the appropriate Bluetooth (BT) model, the five characteristics that cannot be missing are: power, floating, range, autonomy and design. Also, the featured teams.

Rattling. The raw power you can achieve is related to the dimensions of the device. For physical reasons, a 2-inch speaker cannot deliver the same clarity and sound power as one 3 times the size.

The equation that one must solve – although not always the largest are better – is to find a balance between size, portability and weight, to achieve the best audio definition.

Those of the IPx4 type can withstand water jets from any angle. Sony

The power output is measured in Watts (W) and indicates the strength with which the speakers are capable of transmitting electrical energy. The most reliable mark to express power is the Root Mean Square (RMS), which reflects the maximum value under optimal playback conditions.

On a more technical level, it will be necessary to check the amount of drivers (sound emitters) that it has. Ideally, you should have at least one for each frequency range: low, medium, and high.

In addition, the frequency range must be considered, which are the limits of hearing that a person can perceive. The lowest level is 20 Hertz (Hz) and the highest frequency reaches 20,000 Hz. If a device is below 20 Hz, it is better not to touch it.

Wireless technology is designed so that the speaker is 12 to 15 meters away. Philips

Water. If the device does not have special protection, both liquid and dust can damage its circuits. While some withstand a few drops of dew, others are prepared to resist a direct jet and the most optimal, are able to float in the pool while playing music.

To know the degree of immersion that your housing can tolerate, you will have to look at the IP protection scale. This information is based on ratios and indicates how long and what is the flow of water that can be in contact with the equipment.

The IP code in the specifications ranges from zero to eight. Thus, IPx0 means that there is no backup and the IPx8, which can withstand immersion in water, up to a depth of three meters, for at least 30 minutes.

Autonomy is the maximum time that this accessory can be used without going through the plug. LG

The recommended minimum is IPx4, which indicates that the baffle can withstand jets of water from any angle, averaging 10 liters per minute. While the IPx7, which is the most suitable, supports the effects of temporary immersion.

Scope. Wireless technology is designed so that the sound source operates at a maximum distance of 12 to 15 meters. The further one moves away from the receiver, the loss of quality or interpolation will be greater and greater, until the signal is completely lost.

The Bluetooth version you have affects the bandwidth and the maximum distance between the transmitter and its receiver. If the BT version of the mobile or the speakers is very old, there is a delay in the connection. The minimum BT step should be 4.2, which is from 2014.

Sony EXTRA BASS SRS-XB33. Resistant to dust and water due to its IP67 rating. With a frequency range of 20 Hz to 20 kHz. $ 24,999

The 5.1 generation of BT, has greater range and speed, maintains low power consumption, high security with encryption and faster pairing.

High-end teams debut this year Bluetooth LE Audio, with which they try to improve sound quality and energy efficiency in all the devices that one connects.

This standard uses a new codec It transmits data more efficiently through Bluetooth and also allows the transfer of audio to several devices simultaneously.

Ultimate Ears: Megaboom 3. It has IP67 protection against water and dust, and can be totally submerged for 30 minutes and floats. $ 29,999.

Load. Autonomy is the maximum time that you can take advantage of this accessory without having to go through the plug. This parameter is measured in milliamp hours (mAh) and depends on the internal battery of the device. The indicated thing is that it has about 4,000 mAh.

All manufacturers publish an estimate that is only met if music is played at 50% capacity. As the volume increases, the autonomy needle begins to descend. Eight hours is considered a more than acceptable duration.

Design. Although it may seem like a superficial feature, it is one of the most important. This item not only considers the type of material that covers the speaker, but also the protection it offers against falls and the form it will take.

Philips BT S6305. With IPX7 rating, it resists up to 1 meter in depth for up to 30 minutes. $ 14,599.

Another detail that is discovered with use is the handles or handles to handle it comfortably. Some models also include a protective cover to avoid bruises.

The new speakers

The new fashion in this area is True Wireles Stereo (TWS) connection, which allows two independent channels to be linked via Bluetooth, generating an enveloping and interference-free feeling. This function is ideal for animating a party in open spaces and extending the sound coverage to different areas.

The particularity of Klip Xtreme Vibe360 KBS-800 is that they are two TWS speakers that can be used together or separately. Being IPX7 they can sink to a depth of one meter. It comes with a microphone built into the unit for hands-free conversations. $ 9,499.

Klip Xtreme: Vibe360. It meets the IPX7 rating for water resistance, which allows it to be submerged 1 meter deep for 30 minutes. $ 9,499

He LG XBOOM Go PL7 It comes with rounded curves and a comfortable carry handle. It is waterproof (IPX5) and offers a consistent sound, the result of a collaboration with Meridian, a London brand of high-end Hi-Fi equipment.

With multi-color lighting function that detects the tempo through sound waves and produces LED lighting pulses synchronized with the speed and rhythm of the song. $ 24,399.

He Sony Extra Bass SRS-XB33, with a robust and compact appearance, it is resistant to dust and water (IP67, for the two protections). Its non-circular diaphragm technology delivers powerful acoustic pressure and high-quality sound that taps clearly on the beach or in the rain.

LG XBOOM Go PL7. IPX5 certified, that is, it is protected against water in pressure jets. LED lighting synchronized with the speed and rhythm of the song. $ 24,399

At the front, a grille protects the two main drivers that work together with the passive radiators located on the sides of the speaker. $ 24,999.

The Ultimate Ears: Megaboom 3 They stand out for their cylindrical design, which provides immersive and stereophonic audio emitted evenly in all directions. Through the app the firmware is updated, equalized, set an alarm and even remotely turn it on.

Its large woofer achieves rich bass that is felt more deeply. It offers a battery life of 20 hours. It has IP67 protection against water and dust. It can be fully immersed for 30 minutes and flourished in water. $ 29,999.

Noblex PSB280R. Small speaker that is splash resistant (IPX6 protection). 5 watt power, hands-free with built-in microphone. $ 4,200.

He Philips BT S6305 It comes with a 4400 mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery that provides up to 20 hours of playtime. The LED lights at each end of the speaker blink in time with the music. With IPX7 rating, it resists up to 1 meter in depth for up to 30 minutes. $ 14,599.

