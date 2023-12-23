This has been the year of the consecration of the podcast as a cultural product of mass consumption. The questions: what podcast are you listening to? Have you heard the episode in which…? or, even better, “you have to listen to this” have become commonplace among an audience increasingly devoted to audio consumption. He podcast In all its genres it is already present in conversations as much as series, movies or music; and there is a public eager to find audio content prescribers who provide a little clarity or, at least, organize the immensity of proposals at their disposal.

Looking back, reviewing the offer of audio content in Spanish, shows a more than positive balance. As it could not be otherwise, in 2023 they have consolidated even more podcasts veterans like Nobody Knows Anything and The Scobula of the Compass (both celebrating 10 years of business), Stretching the gum, The Wild Project, criminopathy, Weekly Deformed, Crims, Almighty either Marian Rojas' podcast in Spain. Also Experts in Nothing, The cornet, legendary legends, I dreamed that I was flying, Ambulante Radio either Doubts are given in Latin America, to say some. We have also witnessed the return of highly anticipated new seasons such as That's (not) talked about, The story is yesterday either We will come out betterwith a new more political and combative approach, to name just a few.

For fiction it has also been a great year: Titania, In addition to making millions of listeners fall in love with it, it won the Ondas Award for best podcast. The sphere He once again dazzled the audience with his crazy story of aliens, politicians and time travel; and Julio Rojas returned with Case 63: Enigma, a new temporal deviation to dazzle listeners. The Tiger and The monocle monster They have also been fictional bets with, let's say, unorthodox approaches to the genre. Special mention should be made of the sound commitments of publishers that go beyond the audiobook, such as the very interesting Great unhappy people, by Blackie Books; the talks between authors of Free Theme, from Anagrama; or the different sound formats produced from Libros del KO

He video podcast has grown so much that many times the question is: “Where can I see that podcast?” Does this mean that the image is engulfing the audio, causing the podcasts Are they becoming more and more like a television show? I don't believe it. It seems to me that the video podcast It is a format limited to podcast conversational, which favors its amplification in networks. Alone with Vicky Martín Berrocal, Life and such, Little is said, La Pija and La Quinqui, Between the sky and the clouds, Club 113, Bad people, The Olympus of the goddesses, or the recently released Sastre and Maldonado They are a good example of this trend. He podcast narrative, both fiction and non-fiction, stays away from the image, focusing on a sound design that envelops, accompanies and makes the listener visualize the narrative.

In English, it is worth highlighting the podcast Pulitzer Prize winner: Stolen: surviving Saint Michael's, by Gimlet Media; the three journalistic series of The New York Timesall written and narrated by women (it is worth highlighting The Retrievals); and among those conversational with celebrity the discovery of the year has been Wiser than mewith Julia Louis-Dreyfus, a podcast of interviews with older women like Jane Fonda, Isabel Allende, Fran Lebowitz or Carol Burnet.

He podcast It grows in listeners, in impact, in presence on social networks, in company strategy and in formats and styles. For this first installment in Babelia we have chosen the ten best podcasts non-fiction narratives in Spanish released in 2023.

Spotify and True Story

February

With this series, Álvaro de Cózar manages to demonstrate that the fact that a story is known should not be a reason to reject it to be told in audio. The country of demons It takes us back to the goings-on of Commissioner Villarejo, discovered in 2017 when thousands of tapes came to light with recordings made of politicians, businessmen, judges and journalists. That discovery revealed a nauseating and terrible network of corruption. The script is brilliant and the narration is superb, accompanying the listener through the network of names and shenanigans. The prosecutor Ignacio Stampa is the character that everything podcast dreams of having: it transmits solvency, clarity and emotion when necessary. Special mention for the cover, with a painting by Juan Genovés from 1976, Public Order Court: another great success.

In 1994 Luis Donaldo Colosio, candidate for the presidency of Mexico for the PRI, was assassinated during a rally in Tijuana. Mario Aburto Martínez was convicted of the crime and has remained in prison since then. Starting from this event, journalist Laura Sánchez Ley reconstructs Mexican politics, going back to the Mexican revolution that took place in that country at the beginning of the 20th century, to tell the birth of one of the most powerful and most corrupt political parties in the world: the Institutional Revolutionary Party, the PRI. Was this power machine responsible for the murder?

Without a doubt, the podcast of the year in Chile: if you hadn't heard it, you didn't have a conversation. Its media, social and informative impact far exceeded the expectations of both Trinidad Piriz, director of the podcast, as well as Rodrigo Fluxá, journalist in charge of the exhaustive investigation on which the narrative is based. The death of Anna Cook on August 2, 2017 divided Chilean society between those who believed her death was a lesbicide and those who thought she was caused by an overdose. The narrative approach chosen is original, different and risky, but it reflects very well what happened then in Chile. Throughout twelve episodes, Rodrigo Fluxá's investigation advances to try to know Who killed Anna Cook? And above all: Who was Anna Cook?

“But something happens to you. It's just that you are innocent. Then you arrive and say: 'Why the hell do I have to hide?' Because? Run away. No, I'm not running away.” Miguel López, known as “the son-in-law of the CAM widow,” is the undisputed protagonist of this podcast built on the research, almost obsession, of Braulio García Jaén. He, together with Bárbara Ayuso, reconstructs this crime by visiting the place where it occurred, the farm where the entire family lived and interviewing many people involved in front of and behind the microphone. A thriller which does not intend to discover whether López is guilty or not, only to present the facts so that the listener faces their own biases and doubts.

After The challenge: ETA and The challenge: 11-Mthis production by Par Producciones for Audible shows that the team has the perfect gear to count on podcast a complex story, full of plots and characters. This time that story is that of processes, with unpublished statements and voices that had not dared to speak before—or not in this way—. But, and above all, relying on a long-form series (20 episodes, more than 8 hours), it is the opportunity for any listener to come away with a broad and constructive idea of ​​what happened. Especially if he had any prejudice one way or another.

Almudena Ariza and Yes we cast

September

Stories can be sought or they can be found; and the latter is what happened to Almudena Ariza when, after years of working with his partner Víctor Diaz Caro, he discovered that the cameraman, a peaceful and calm man, had a past as a guerrilla in Chile. Almudena, a journalist by race, realized the vein that she had found, took out the recorder and chatted with Víctor for hours to learn his story. In the year in which half a century has passed since Pinochet's coup d'état, The Guerrilla It takes us to Allende's Chile, to the turbulent years of the coup and the military dictatorship and to the life of a young Victor fighting for ideals that would take him to Sweden, Russia, back to Chile and into exile.

Spotify and Nonfiction

October

Many years have passed since Juan Serrano, the soul and creator of La Non Ficción, served as one man orchestra and was in charge of absolutely everything in the production of his podcasts. DMG: The Ant's Dream It represents the consolidation of the Colombian production company among the large ones. Journalist Félix de Bedout reconstructs for the listener the history of the DMG company, a large-scale pyramid scheme that disrupted Colombia at the end of the first decade of this century. We have all heard, read or known stories of pyramid scams; but that of the DMG company, which took its name from the initials of its creator David Murcia Guzmán, is another level. Its dismantling forced the government of Rafael Uribe to decree a state of emergency in the country in order to face the thousands of people who opposed the closure of its activities.

With a hybrid format that mixes the documentary with the conversational, Juan Sanguino manages to take the listener to a past in which television and what appeared on it governed conversations, opinions and even feelings, as social networks do now. . Without resorting to archives, but with countless testimonies from the time, Delusions of Spain It is a trip back in time to a past in which “concerts” were held to honor a councilor murdered by ETA, bullfights were organized only for women or people traveled with a singer to encourage soldiers displaced to the War of the Gulf. Grotesque stories that the listener may have forgotten but that will make him exclaim “it can't be.”

“I LOOK FOR YOU. On October 30, 2003 you ran over me in Colón with Domingo Bondi. It was my fault. Almost dead. “After 20 years I would like to talk to you.” This is the message that Catalina May published to try to find the driver who one night, while returning from a party, hit her. What exactly happened? Who was that driver? And more importantly: Who was Cata then? Throughout 8 episodes we follow Cata's investigations and listen to her family, her friends, the investigators, the witnesses, the officials who try, or not, to help her and, above all, we listen to her in that inner journey to his past and who he was then. A very personal story that is heard like a thriller police.

Anfibia Magazine and El País Audio

November

Other podcast whose impact has gone far beyond audio, generating conversations, articles and even television programs. It seems unbelievable, but three months ago few people outside Argentina were clear about who Javier Milei was. Out of control, released just before the final runoff that turned the histrionic economist into president of Argentina, tries to explain who Javier Milei is, where he comes from, how he got to be where he is, what his ideas are, who advises him, how he lives, what They are his traumas and why there are millions of Argentines who have voted for him. The unknown that podcast could not clarify, what he would be like as president, is now clearly drawn by reality.

