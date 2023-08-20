Journalist Hanneke Mijnster knows better than anyone that life is full of surprises. After a fifteen-year relationship with the father of her children, she fell in love with a woman. With that she surprised friend and foe, but herself most of all. Listen in!
call
After a short summer break, Debby will start her letter column again next week Dear Debbie. Do you want to discuss a topic, or do you have a pressing question? Send an email to [email protected].
#podcast #beach #Sex #woman #hard #work
Leave a Reply