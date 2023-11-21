-Liverpool (2014-2015): Balotelli sought redemption at Anfield, although his time at Liverpool was less notable than at City.

-Liverpool (2013-2019): After a brief spell at Chelsea, Sturridge joined Liverpool, where he was part of the famous forward line that led the team to the UEFA Champions League final in 2018.

-Liverpool (2015-2022): Milner has been a valuable asset for Liverpool, being a leader on the field and bringing experience to an ambitious team.

-Liverpool (2001-2002): Although his time at Anfield was brief, Anelka made his mark as a talented striker.

-Liverpool (2013-2016): Touré brought his experience and defensive solidity to Liverpool, contributing in several competitions.

-Liverpool (1993-2001, 2006-2007): Fowler is an iconic figure at Anfield, where he is remembered as one of the best goalscorers in the club’s modern history.

-Liverpool (2010-2015): Before his move to Manchester, Sterling emerged as a promising youngster at Anfield, showing flashes of his footballing brilliance.