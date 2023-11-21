In the world of football, there are few moves more shocking than seeing a player switch colors between two rival clubs. In the rich history of the Premier League, some footballers have had the privilege (or challenge) of wearing both the Manchester City and Liverpool shirts. Here, we present a list of players who have left an indelible mark on both clubs.
-Manchester City (2010-2013): Known for his unique character and skills, Balotelli was a colorful figure during his time at City.
-Liverpool (2014-2015): Balotelli sought redemption at Anfield, although his time at Liverpool was less notable than at City.
-Manchester City (2006-2009): Sturridge began his professional career at City, proving to be a striker with a great nose for goals.
-Liverpool (2013-2019): After a brief spell at Chelsea, Sturridge joined Liverpool, where he was part of the famous forward line that led the team to the UEFA Champions League final in 2018.
-Manchester City (2010-2015): Milner played a versatile role in City’s midfield, contributing in both the Premier League and successful European campaign.
-Liverpool (2015-2022): Milner has been a valuable asset for Liverpool, being a leader on the field and bringing experience to an ambitious team.
-Manchester City (2002-2005): Anelka brought his experience and quality to City’s attack before embarking on new adventures.
-Liverpool (2001-2002): Although his time at Anfield was brief, Anelka made his mark as a talented striker.
-Manchester City (2009-2013): The Ivorian defender was part of City’s transition to the elite of English football.
-Liverpool (2013-2016): Touré brought his experience and defensive solidity to Liverpool, contributing in several competitions.
-Manchester City (2003-2006): The legendary English striker closed his career in the Premier League with City, providing experience and leadership.
-Liverpool (1993-2001, 2006-2007): Fowler is an iconic figure at Anfield, where he is remembered as one of the best goalscorers in the club’s modern history.
-Manchester City (2015-2022): Sterling became a prominent force in City’s attack, contributing key goals and assists during his time at the Etihad Stadium.
-Liverpool (2010-2015): Before his move to Manchester, Sterling emerged as a promising youngster at Anfield, showing flashes of his footballing brilliance.
