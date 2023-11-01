Soccer is one of the most demanding sports on the entire planet. This is because, in the elite, very important matches are played every week and this is very demanding from the physical as well as the mental aspect, so this ends up wearing out the players in an impressive way and this ends up causing many They decide to end their career at a young age because they don’t want to continue dealing with all these situations that I just mentioned.
From these situations, we present to you the best players who retired in this year 2023:
The Belgian decided to hang up his boots after a very bad time at Real Madrid after having established himself as one of the best players in the world at Chelsea where he dominated the Premier League. In addition, he shone in a very good Lille team in France and was the great reference for his national team for many years.
One of the best Spanish players in history who triumphed, and became an idol, for Manchester City after an enormous number of seasons at the best level. He was also part of very important teams of the Spanish National Team where he was world champion in 2010.
One of the best goalkeepers in the history of this sport who was key to Italy becoming world champion in 2006 as well as being part of Juventus for several seasons at a spectacular level.
One of the most talented players in history and capable of delivering impressive assists at any time of the game. He was World Champion in 2014 and had a very outstanding career at Real Madrid and Arsenal.
One of the most controversial players in recent years who shone in all the teams he was on, in his own way. He had unparalleled talent with the ball at his feet despite being a forward with enormous physical bearing. He is the best player in the history of his country.
Another player who remained in the great history of football in his country (Wales) and who was part of one of the best teams in this sport, such as Real Madrid, which dominated Europe. He formed a formidable forward line with Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Slovakian became one of the idols of a historic Italian soccer team such as Napoli, where he was also captain and left a historical mark.
The Croatian full-back had an outstanding time at Atletico Madrid and played an enormous number of games for his team at the highest level.
The Togolese striker is the best player in his country’s history and one of the best players to come out of the African continent. He played for Real Madrid, Manchester City and Arsenal while he was active. He managed to qualify his team for the 2006 World Cup in Germany.
A reference in the history of Betis and one of the best Spanish players of recent times. Despite having played past the age of 40, he was always at a very high level.
