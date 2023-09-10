With the transfer market now closed, from 90min we bring you the 10 best signings in history at zero cost. This is a resource used by many teams when it comes to balancing their accounts, as may be the case with FC Barcelona this year, which has included players like Gundogan or Íñigo Martínez in its squad when their contract ends. Below we show it to you:
The man who was captain of Tottenham after 12 years at the club left it to go to one of its great rivals after ending his contract in 2001. He was a key player in the defense of Wenger’s best team, which dominated in England from 2003 to 2005 They nicknamed him ”Judas”.
He arrived at the English team from Milan with the 1987 Ballon d’Or under his arm, but at Chelsea he left a lot to be desired. His team did not win anything in its first campaign and had a hard time adapting to English football. He ended up as Chelsea’s player-coach.
He appears so high on this list because of the value of his signing. A center back with these characteristics would have left Chelsea under normal conditions for around €70M. In his first year at Real Madrid he went from less to more, leaving an incredible performance stopping Haaland.
The French midfielder left for Juventus for free when he was still in his youth stage, and United ended up buying him back for 120 million. Therefore, the signing was profitable both on a sporting and economic level.
Sergio Ramos and Varane said goodbye to Real Madrid, but the club did not have any type of problem. Militao had been the bet in previous years and Alaba left Bayern Munich to be the leader of the defense. Historical signing.
When some already considered him retired after losing the starting position at Milan, Pirlo wanted to vindicate himself and left for Juventus for free to return the Turin team to the top. He gave him time to continue 4 more seasons and win 4 leagues.
Zlatan, at 34 years old, decided to leave PSG to embark on a new adventure at United. Due to his age, it could seem like his last great service at the highest level, especially taking into account his subsequent departure to the Los Angeles Galaxy. He scored 28 goals in his first season with the Red Devils.
The Suárez case is one of the most recent and one of the most profitable in history. The Uruguayan left Barça vilified, and was welcomed by Atlético del Cholo. There he managed to win a League when he was already in the last place.
The Pole ended his contract with Borussia and went to Bayern for free, where he was the best striker in the Bundesliga every year he played it. He is currently at Barcelona after they sold him for an amount close to €50M.
He left the club of his life to head to Paris because the bills didn’t work for Barcelona. His time at PSG along with Mbappé and Neymar was not the best of all, since they did not achieve the goal of the Champions League, although Leo managed to win the World Cup.
#players #signed #free #agents #Messi #Lewandowski #Suárez
Leave a Reply