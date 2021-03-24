The Spanish selection will try to revalidate the title in the U21 European Championship that begins today in Hungary and Slovenia. The format of this edition will be more special, since in this break (March 24-31) only the group stage will be played. The quarterfinals, semifinals and the grand final will be played from May 31 to June 6.

This particularity has made some stars have fallen from this first phase and that others have been called up with the senior teams, who will face the first three qualifying matches for the Qatar World Cup. The most plausible case is that of the Spanish team. Luis de la Fuente will not be able to count on Eric García, Pedri, Ferran Torres or Bryan Gil, called up by Luis Enrique. However, this circumstance will not prevent great players from being present in the group stage. We review the most prominent.

Youssoufa Moukoko (Germany)

The attacker born in Cameroon but nationalized German faces his first big international appointment at the national team level at 16 years of age. He will become the youngest player to play a European under-21. Moukoko has been since November (when he turned 16) in dynamics of the first team of the Borussia Dortmund and already has scored 3 goals in just 410 minutes in the Bundesliga. In the lower categories of the yellow club he has stood out in the position of forward. His great mobility, impudence and voracity facing the door have made him one of the best young people in the world. He will make his debut for the German under-21 team in this tournament.

Teun Koopmeiners (Netherlands)

The captain of the AZ Alkmaar continues to grow by leaps and bounds and hoped to be summoned with the Netherlands senior team, with which he debuted in October. The 23-year-old pivot has exploded this season: 15 goals and 5 assists in the Eredivisie that have made him the second top scorer in the competition. His versatility (he can act as a center back), his dynamism and his ease of doing damage on the opponent’s field make him one of the attractions of the tournament. His future goes through a big club and Napoli, whom they faced in the Europa League, has been behind him for some time.

Koopmeiners, captain and figure of the Netherlands

Brian Brobbey (Netherlands)

Just signed by the RB Leipzig for the coming season, Brobbey is another footballer to watch out for very closely at the U21 Euro Cup. The 19-year-old forward played his first games with the first team this season. Ajax and has scored 5 goals in 13 games. His corpulence and great physical power have been key to stand out in the lower categories, where he has also shown that he is a fierce scorer (more than 50 goals with the Ajax subsidiary). With the Dutch national team he has won two European Under-17s in which he has scored six goals. Fully suitable for professional football.

Sandro Tonali (Italy)

The first season of Tonali at Milan It is being a total learning for one of the most outstanding young people in Italian football. The midfielder decided on the ‘rossonero’ team after two great years at the Brescia, a club in which he emerged as one of Calcio’s talents. His elegance, style with the ball and physical resemblance would make the easy comparison to be with Andrea Pirlo., Nothing could be further from the truth. The player himself has stated several times that he paid a lot of attention to Gattuso when he was young and his style of play is a hybrid between the two legends. His versatility in the center of the field, his aggressiveness with the ball and his silent work in defense make him a standard bearer of the Italian under-21 team.

Gianluca Scamacca (Italy)

The first season of Scamacca in Serie A It has served for clubs of the size of the Juventus have noticed him. The forward of the Genoa (owned by Sassuolo) is a powerful forward, with effectiveness in the definition and with great physical power. He started the season scoring 6 goals in the first 7 games, but he has gone through a bump typical of youth that has kept him more than two months without scoring a goal. However, last Friday 19 made a double that helped his team to win again six games later. The 1999 striker made his 2018 debut for the Italian Under-21 team and has scored seven goals in the 12 games he has played. A place in the eleven will be played with Pinamonti and Cutrone.

Scamacca will be the main threat of the Italian team

Brahim Díaz (Spain)

With the losses of the Pedri, Bryan Gil and company, Brahim Díaz is indicated to take a step forward in the group stage of the U21 European Championship. At Milan has found a leading role and has generated eight goals so far this season, with 5 goals and 3 assists. Stefano pioli he is trusting in him and gave him the title against Fiorentina, a match in which he scored a goal. Now, he must take a step forward in the national team. In the absence of a consolidated battering ram, players like him are destined to create a lot of danger in attack. Brahim has technical qualities to spare for this.

Anders Dreyer (Denmark)

The right-handed winger, but standing left, is the main threat to the Denmark national team in this tournament. Anders Dreyer is a very skilled footballer who plays with a different leg, with great overflow and with a decisive last pass. In the 34 games he has played this season with the Midtjylland, club where he plays, has scored 8 goals and has distributed 10 assists. He is the fifth player to participate in the U21 Euro Cup who has scored the most goals as a professional: 37. Dreyer stood out at Esbjerg, in which he made two great seasons that earned him the attention of the Brighton. The English team paid € 2M for him in the summer of 2018, but they loaned him to Scottish Sant Mirren and Heerenveen. In January 2020 he took a step back by signing for the Danish team, but it has helped him to show himself again on the European scene (He scored a goal against Ajax in the Champions League).

Anders Dreyer, Denmark’s most dangerous attacker

Eduardo Camavinga (France)

The precocious Rennes midfielder has been on the lips of all the greats for a year. His irruption in the red and black team He surprised all of Europe and his sensational season has led him to debut with the French National Team with less than 18 years. Eduardo Camavinga He is an all-field player capable of covering many meters, helping his team get the ball out, crossing lines and even reaching the opponent’s area with a lot of danger. Real Madrid has been working on his signing for some time and the Champions League with him Rennes will be a litmus test to see how far it can go. He has been framed in a group with Chelsea, Sevilla and Krasnodar, so he will have to give his best to advance to the round. All Europe has hype with Eduardo Camavinga.

Jules Koundé (France)

The central of the Seville It has been one of the great appearances in the big leagues in the last year. After a timid start in 19/20, the Frenchman has already become one of the best LaLiga defenses and has captured the interest of big clubs like Manchester City. Despite his little experience in competitions such as the Champions League, Jules Koundé has already shown what is a central hierarchy with great air power, criteria when playing with a ball and a defensive wall. For everything and for that reason he is prepared to compete in the elite of world football.

Eberechi Eze (England)

His first season in the Premier league is meeting expectations. The attacking midfielder landed at Crystal Palace last summer for an amount close to € 18m and has become a key player for Hodgson. Last season, Eze scored 14 goals in 46 games for Queens Park Rangers and he showed the type of footballer he is: a vertical winger who always looks forward. Despite this, it cannot be concluded that he is a born dribbler and dribbler. The ball is always glued to the foot and his game is evolving towards a more game-building player. He made his debut in November 2019 with the England Under-21 team and has been used as a left winger and midfielder.

Francisco Trincão (Portugal)

The end of the Barça It will be the main asset that the Portuguese team clings to in the tournament. Trincao had a very difficult start to the season for the Blaugrana team, but as the months have passed he has found something more space in the plans of Koeman and has generated five goals in the last month and a half. In a Portugal somewhat lack of talent in attack, the speed, the overflow and the verticality of Trincao will be key when it comes to finding players like Rafael Leao or Pedro Gonçalves.

Marius Marin (Romania)

The Pisa midfielder left his country at the age of 18 for the Primavera del Sassuolo team, in which he played 30 games but failed to gain a place in the first team. He left on loan to Catanzaro (30 games and 3 assists) and Pisa, where he found his place and where he signed after the club’s promotion to Serie B. Marin, born in 1998, is a midfielder with great work but with great ball handling. His defensive commitment and his ability to reach all areas of the pitch must be key for the Romanian team coached by Adrian mutu.