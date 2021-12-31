December 31 is a key date for the human being, not only because it is the last day of the year waiting for the start of the next, but also because that change can lead to contract terminations and modifications in their life futures.
This is the case with many footballers in Argentine football, who will be released this Friday, seeking to get a club by 2022. Next, the list of the most representative.
Several players from the Board of Trustees will be free this Friday, the most representative case is that of the scorer Sosa Sánchez, who will be able to negotiate with any club as of January 1. There are several teams that want it …
What will happen to Lucas Menossi, the “5” of the Tiger promoted to First? Everything seems to indicate that it will continue, but the signature is missing. Otherwise, many teams will keep an eye on your situation.
Lema has been officially released. What will happen to him? Will you stay at Newell’s or will one of the specials they have tempt you? The seasoned defender has the decision in his hands …
Although Vélez wanted to continue counting on him and Independiente wanted him for his return, Mancuello signed for Puebla de México. Quickly got club.
After announcing that he was not going to continue in Racing, the scorer Darío Cvitanich was released and it is almost a fact that he will return to Banfield, the club of his loves. What a reinforcement …
