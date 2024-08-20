Official competitions are finally back, such as domestic leagues and qualification for European competitions such as the Champions League. There have already been some great performances in the opening round of many competitions. Here are the best starts by players this season:
At the start of the Arne Slot era at Anfield, one of the men who stood out was one who had already shone with his own light in Klopp’s Liverpool. At the start of this season, Salah has had a great game in his Premier League debut, helping his team with a goal and an assist in the 2-0 victory.
The Canadian, with a goal in his debut in Ligue 1 in Lille’s victory over Stade Reims and another goal in the 1-1 draw against Fenerbahçe in what meant his team’s qualification for the Champions League, has been a key player at the start of this season.
He has only played one DFB Pokal game for his club Heidenheim so far, but what a game it was. The German striker contributed a hat-trick in the 4-0 win.
Veteran Duvan Zapata was a headache for AC Milan in the opening round of Serie A, scoring once in this game that ended in a draw. He also put the ball in the back of the net in the Coppa Italia.
Olympique Marseille had a great start to the season by winning 1-5 against Stade Brestois. Of these five goals, two of them were shared by the Moroccan midfielder, Harit.
With one goal and two assists in the Coppa Italia, the veteran French striker has been key for Udinense at the start of the season.
There’s no better way to make your debut for your new team than with a goal, especially if it’s a double. Mason Greenwood, who already shone last season for Getafe, scored two goals for Olympique de Marseille in the first matchday.
What can we say about Thomas Müller, the German veteran with a brace and an assist was one of the key men in Bayern Munich’s victory in the DFB Pokal against Ulm.
Inter Milan are looking to retain their Serie A title, and although they have not started in the best way, with a draw against Genoa, there is one name that shone with its own light in the debut. This man is Marcus Thuram who scored two goals to help his team to a draw.
FC Barcelona started this season with a 2-1 victory against Valencia. The Blaugrana team started the match losing and thanks to the appearance of the Polish striker they managed to turn the situation around.
