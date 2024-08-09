The 2024/25 La Liga season has seen a number of exciting signings that have raised the bar even higher in the Spanish league. With new talents and established stars, the competition has become more intense and engaging. Below, we present a list of the top ten players from this campaign, analysing their impact and performances.
Despite his age, Robert Lewandowski continues to show why he is one of the best strikers in the world. His goal-scoring instinct and ability to position himself correctly have kept him a reference in Barcelona’s attack, securing goals and providing experience to the young Blaugrana squad.
FC Barcelona’s midfield has gained in control and creativity with the arrival of Ilkay Gündogan. His vision, ability to distribute the ball and experience have been crucial for the team. In addition, Gündogan has contributed important goals and has proven to be a leader on and off the field.
Fede Valverde has continued his rise as one of the world’s best midfielders. His endless energy, line-breaking ability and versatility in midfield have made him an indispensable player for Real Madrid. Valverde combines defensive work with attacking ventures, being key at both ends of the pitch.
After the great Euro Cup he had with Spain, we can only hope that Nico Williams breaks it in the 2024/25 season.
For the time being, the winger will remain at Athletic Bilbao although Barcelona continue to insist on taking him to Catalonia.
Atlético de Madrid made the right choice by signing Julián Álvarez. The Argentine striker will be a key player in Simeone’s system, combining speed, technique and an exceptional goal-scoring instinct.
FC Barcelona’s recent signing can have an immediate impact on the team. Dani Olmo, with his versatility and creativity in attack, will provide a new dimension to Barça’s game. His ability to find space and create scoring opportunities is key.
FC Barcelona’s young prodigy Lamine Yamal has had a dream season. With his dribbling ability, speed and finishing ability, Yamal has been a revelation and a constant threat to opposing defences. His maturity in the game, despite his youth, has cemented him as a rising star.
Vinicius Junior has continued his evolution into one of the most dangerous wingers in the world. His speed, dribbling and ability to create and finish plays have kept him a key part of Real Madrid’s attack. Vinicius has proven to be decisive in important games, providing crucial goals and assists.
Jude Bellingham’s impact on Real Madrid has been immediate and profound. His tactical intelligence, ability to handle the ball under pressure and ability to get into the box have raised the level of the Real Madrid midfield. Bellingham has become the driving force of the team, combining youth and maturity in his game.
The star signing of the season, Kylian Mbappé, may be the standout player in La Liga. His speed, technique and goalscoring ability will evolve Real Madrid’s attack. Mbappé has shown why he is considered one of the best players in the world.
