Colombia It has been characterized by having great athletes and is even one of the countries that is recognized for having a series of soccer players who stand out all over the world.

Now, selecting the best is not a simple task and that is why at EL TIEMPO we consult it with one of the tools of artificial intelligence (AI) and this was his response.

The best players in history in Colombia, according to IA

In the exhibition match, those called up were divided into two teams: a yellow one, which included James, Falcao and Carlos Sánchez, among others, and another blue, led by Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Miguel Borja and goalkeeper David Ospina. Photo: Henry Romero / Reuters

According to a study carried out by the artificial intelligence of Googlethe five best players in Colombian history are the following:

– Carlos “El Pibe” Valderrama

– James Rodriguez

– Radamel Falcao García

– Freddy Rincon

– Iván Ramiro Córdoba

This study used a number of factors to determine the best players, including:



Individual performance: The goals, assists, and other individual achievements of the players.

Collective performance: The success of players with their clubs and the national team.

Cultural influence: The impact of players on Colombian culture.

September 5, 1993: Freddy Rincón celebrating with Carlos Valderrama, better known as El Pibe, and other teammates from the Colombian National Team. The emblematic dance was due to Colombia's victory over Argentina, in which the score ended 5 – 0. The victory gave them entry to the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

Carlos “El Pibe” Valderrama He is considered by many to be the best Colombian player of all time. He was a creative and talented midfielder who led Colombia to the 1990 and 1994 World Cups. James Rodriguez He is another player who has had a significant impact on Colombian soccer. He was the top scorer at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and has won numerous individual awards.



Freddy Rincon Iván Ramiro Córdoba was a solid and consistent central defender who played for some of the best clubs in the world.

Other players who were also considered among the best in Colombian history are:



– Faustino Asprilla

– Rene Higuita

– Oscar Cordoba

– Mario Yepes

– Victor Hugo Aristizábal

– Juan Guillermo Cuadrado

– David Ospina

– Willington Ortiz

-Andres Escobar

The list of the best players in Colombian history is subjective and will always be subject to debate. However, Google's artificial intelligence study provides an objective view of the players who have had the greatest impact on Colombian soccer, Bard explained.

