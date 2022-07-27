In the first semi-final match of the Women’s Euro 2022, England was dispatched in a beautiful way and left out the powerful team of Sweden who were thrashed by the locals after a final score of 4-0. A lot happened in this match, but now, we count down the best players in this match.
The eternal Fran Kirby, 10 of Chelsea, was considered by many to be the player of the match, and how could she not be if she was practically generating all the time she was on the pitch and, on top of that, she managed to finish the match with a goal and an assist for the team English will take the resounding victory against the Swedes.
Surprisingly, despite such a large result, one of the best players in England and who, along with Kirby, was the best of the match was goalkeeper Mary Earps, as she was essential for Sweden to go to zero in this match, since from the first minutes, she looked quite solid and quite safe under the sticks and took several shots that could have added to the visiting team, but Earps was a wall and thanks to her, the Swedish team could not make a single goal and allowed the English took the opportunity to do the same.
Impossible not to mention Alessia Russo in this list after the similar great goal she scored for England and which meant the third for the locals on the scoreboard. Russo’s initial shot was saved by Lindahl, however, this did not prevent her, on the rebound, from taking advantage of all possible resources and between a mark of two, she threw the heel, the ball passed between the legs of one of the defenders and He slipped into the back of the net scoring one of the best goals of 2022 and one unforgettable for the English fans.
#players #England #Sweden #Womens #Euro
Leave a Reply