Lionel Messi won the best player of the year award 14 times, awarded by the Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS). But in 2023, the Argentine star saw another footballer crowned.

The entity, which has awarded this distinction since 1988, on this occasion awarded the Norwegian Erling Haaland, who won the Premier League, the Champions League and the Club World Cup with Manchester City.

However, in this last tournament he did not perform: he missed the semifinal due to injury and the fact that he did not appear on the scoresheet in that game took him out of the final.

“The Norwegian striker, winner of the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, the English Cup and always in the ranking of Best Scorer in the World, added 209 points,” the entity explained in a statement.

Mbappé and Messi complete the IFFHS podium

Frenchman Kylian Mbappé, from Paris Saint-Germain, took second place with 105 points and Messi, who left PSG mid-year to sign for Inter Miami, closed the podium with 85.

Messi had just won the trophy in 2022, the year of his world consecration with Argentina in Qatar, and succeeded the German Robert Lewandowski on the throne, who had won in 2020 and 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo, today a player for Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia, was not even enough to be, until now, the top scorer in 2023 to fight for the title. What's more, the IFFHS did not even include it in the top ten of its classification.

The ten best players of 2023 for the IFFHS

1. Erling Haaland (Norway-Manchester City), 208 points

2. Kylian Mbappe (France-PSG), 105

3. Lionel Messi (Argentina-PSG and Inter Miami), 85

4. Rodri (Spain-Manchester City), 55

5. Jude Bellingham (England-Dortmund and Real Madrid), 34

6. Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium-Manchester City), 27

7. Harry Kane (England-Tottenham and Bayern), 18

8. Bernardo Silva (Portugal-Manchester City), 9

9. Vinicius Junior (Brazil-Real Madrid), 8

10. Lautaro Martínez (Argentina-Inter), 7

