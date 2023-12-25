The discussion of who is the best footballer in history has no end. What Lionel Messi achieved in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, in which Argentina won the third title in its history, made many finally put him in the fight for that position.

However, the Brazilian Pelé and the Argentine Diego Armando Maradona also have their followers. The recent death of both triggered the devotion of their defenders.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) was consulted to determine which is best. And for the tool, Pelé remains at the top: being the only player to win three World Cups with Brazil, in 1958, 1962 and 1970, is enough of an argument to stay on top.

At 17 years of age he broke into Sweden 1958 with decisive goals and together with Garrincha, Didí, Zagallo, Djalma Santos and Gilmar Neves, among others, he began to write the legend. In his 21 years as a professional player he may have lacked club titles, like those of Maradona or Messi, but, considering the physical demands and the permissiveness of the referees with violence against him, he overcame everything defending the colors of his country.

Pelé was impeccable in his shots with both profiles, his strength in the header and his courage to face rivals and go head-to-head, imposing himself with strength and talent.

Behind the Brazilian, according to the AI, are, in their order, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. Argentines each have a crown for their country. Until the title in Qatar, Diego was a myth for his team, but now Leo is on par with him.

His career now seems against time as he seeks to continue setting records and winning titles for his team in the Copa América and, with luck, one more World Cup.

This is the top 5 of the best in history, according to AI

1. Pele

2. Diego Maradona

3. Lionel Messi

4. Cristiano Ronaldo

5. Johan Cruyff

SPORTS

With Futbolred

More Sports news